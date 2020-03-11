The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Washington Governor's Emergency Order Banning Gatherings of 250 or More People

The order is here; key excerpts:

WHEREAS, COVID-19, a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, has been confirmed in 9 counties of Washington State resulting in 24 deaths, with significant community spread in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties; and

WHEREAS, to reduce spread of COVID-19, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) recommend implementation of community mitigation strategies to increase containment of the virus, including cancellation of large gatherings and social distancing in smaller gatherings; and

WHEREAS, implementation of limitations on large gatherings and use of social distancing prevent initial exposure and secondary transmission to our most vulnerable populations, and are especially important for people who are over 60 years old and those with chronic health conditions due to the higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19; …

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jay Inslee, Governor of the state of Washington, as a result of the above-noted situation, and under Chapters 38.08, 38.52 and 43.06 RCW, do hereby proclaim that … to help preserve and maintain life, health, property or the public peace, I hereby prohibit the following activities in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties related to social, spiritual, and recreational gatherings, which restrictions shall remain in effect until midnight on March 31, 2020, unless extended beyond that date:

Gatherings of 250 people or more for social, spiritual and recreational activities including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.

Violators of this of this order may be subject to criminal penalties pursuant to RCW 43.06.220(5).

I'm inclined to say that this is constitutional; it does restrict various activities protected by the Free Speech Clause and the Assembly Clause, but it does so in a content-neutral way, it generally leaves open ample alternative channels for communication, and passes the intermediate scrutiny applicable to such restrictions.

What about religious events, and especially worship services? The Washington Supreme Court has read the Washington Constitution as mandating strict scrutiny of laws that substantially burden religious practice. It's possible that the federal Free Exercise Clause would do the same, even after Employment Division v. Smith, as to restrictions that interfere with religious gatherings are treated as "hybrid situations,"  including when "the Free Exercise Clause [is implicated] in conjunction with other constitutional protections, such as freedom of speech and of the press."

But I'm inclined that, for many religious people, the law won't impose a substantial burden, because their religious beliefs don't preclude worshiping in groups of 250 people or fewer (e.g., by splitting up worship services). And even if the members of the organization feel a religious obligation to gather as one group, it may well be that the restriction will pass strict scrutiny, on the grounds that it's narrowly tailored to a compelling interest in preventing the transmission of a potentially deadly disease.

Note that Seattle and King County are also imposing certain obligations, though not total bans, on gatherings of under 250 people.

Thanks to Mark Leen for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    March.11.2020 at 3:10 pm

    “religious beliefs don’t preclude worshiping in groups of 250 people or fewer”

    Jews only need 10.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.11.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Surely 12+1!

    2. SgtDad
      March.11.2020 at 3:52 pm

      Where two or more are gathered in my name, …

  2. Brett Bellmore
    March.11.2020 at 3:22 pm

    “But I’m inclined that, for many religious people, the law won’t impose a substantial burden, because their religious beliefs don’t preclude worshiping in groups of 250 people or fewer (e.g., by splitting up worship services).”

    You’re kidding, right? Do you have any idea just how many Masses many churches would have to schedule to get everyone taken care of each week only 250 people at a time? Most churches that aren’t tiny already run multiple masses over the course of the weekend; My own has 3 on Saturdays and 5 on Sundays, and I think most of them exceed 250 participants.

  3. librarian
    March.11.2020 at 3:28 pm

    Couldn’t the government make accommodations for such groups with mitigating requirements, like requiring masks and washing of the hands, in place of the ban?

    This might be the time people want to pray the most.

  4. Rossami
    March.11.2020 at 3:37 pm

    The paragraph starting “I’m inclined to say…” looks like part of your commentary, not part of the quote, correct? Misplaced blockquote tag?

  5. bernard11
    March.11.2020 at 3:47 pm

    Ohio is next.

  6. Jaypd
    March.11.2020 at 3:47 pm

    … I mean, unless the religion requires people meeting in a group of 250+, how could this impact religion in a sense that would trigger constitutional scrutiny? Let’s say parishioner Bob can’t go to church because there are 249 people inside, and he thinks he absolutely needs to go to church to get whatever, the sacrament. The government didn’t say “Bob can’t have the sacrament” it said “no more than 249 in this room”. That’s not much different from what fire codes already do. Seems to me the church needs to come up with an alternative meeting place.

    1. EscherEnigma
      March.11.2020 at 4:01 pm

      That’s a good point.

      If this is unconstitutional, how can fire codes stand?

  7. Eddy
    March.11.2020 at 3:49 pm

    “I’m inclined to say that this is constitutional; it does restrict various activities protected by the Free Speech Clause and the Assembly Clause, but it does so in a content-neutral way, it generally leaves open ample alternative channels for communication, and passes the intermediate scrutiny applicable to such restrictions.”

    Is that you speaking, or Inslee?

  8. MatthewSlyfield
    March.11.2020 at 3:50 pm

    Can somebody please unpress the panic button.

