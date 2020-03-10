Brickbat: That's Sick

Warren, Rhode Island, Police Detective Michael Clancy has retired after more than 33 years on the force. He spent the last 22 of those years on paid sick leave. State law requires firefighters and police officers who are sick or injured must receive their full pay and benefits. Clancy claims a staph infection back in 1998 left him disabled. The state retirement board did not grant him a disability retirement because it was not convinced his injuries were work-related, so Clancy remained on sick leave for over two decades.