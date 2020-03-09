The Volokh Conspiracy

An Algorithm for Predicting Recidivism Isn't a Product for Products Liability Purposes

"'[I]nformation, guidance, ideas, and recommendations' are not 'product[s]' under the Third Restatement, both as a definitional matter and because extending strict liability to the distribution of ideas would raise serious First Amendment concerns."

From Friday's Third Circuit opinion by Judge Cheryl Krause, joined by Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith and Judge Thomas Hardiman, in Rodgers v. Christie:

June Rodgers's son was tragically murdered, allegedly by a man who days before had been granted pretrial release by a New Jersey state court. She brought products liability claims against the foundation responsible for the Public Safety Assessment (PSA), a multifactor risk estimation model that forms part of the state's pretrial release system….

The NJPLA [New Jersey Products Liability Act] imposes strict liability on manufacturers or sellers of certain defective "product[s]." But the Act does not define that term…. [B]oth parties agree the Third Restatement [of Torts] definition [of "product"] is the appropriate one. We therefore assume that to give rise to an NJPLA action, the "product" at issue must fall within section 19 of the Third Restatement.

The PSA does not fit within that definition for two reasons. First, as the District Court concluded, it is not distributed commercially. Rather, it was designed as an "objective, standardized, and … empirical" "risk assessment instrument" to be used by pretrial services programs like New Jersey's….

Second, the PSA is neither "tangible personal property" nor remotely "analogous to" it. As Rodgers' complaint recognizes, it is an "algorithm" or "formula" using various factors to estimate a defendant's risk of absconding or endangering the community…. "[I]nformation, guidance, ideas, and recommendations" are not "product[s]" under the Third Restatement, both as a definitional matter and because extending strict liability to the distribution of ideas would raise serious First Amendment concerns.

Rodgers's only response is that the PSA's defects "undermine[ ]" New Jersey's pretrial release system, making it "not reasonably fit, suitable or safe" for its intended use. But the NJPLA applies only to defective products, not to anything that causes harm or fails to achieve its purpose….

 

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Stephen Lathrop
    March.9.2020 at 8:27 am

    Calling the output of a computer program an, “idea,” seems at least as peculiar as calling the program itself a, “product.”

    1. arch1
      March.9.2020 at 8:45 am

      They were talking about the PSA, not its outputs. The PSA implements an algorithm, which is (an embodiment of) an idea.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    March.9.2020 at 8:28 am

    Perhaps just as much to the point, a product that is only supposed to produce a statistical result can’t be proven defective by one failure anyway.

  3. anorlunda
    March.9.2020 at 8:39 am

    If the algorithm was liable, then so could the training of state employees, and so could the people who taught those employees to read and write, because they used those skills to make a decision.

    I agree with the court that strict liability would be wrong to apply here.

  4. ReaderY
    March.9.2020 at 8:59 am

    I think a computer program to do this is indeed a product, not an idea. Otherwise software which has long been considered subject to liability would be considered immune. This software isn’t inherently different from other software. All technology implements ideas.

    A policy-based issue, and one think might have been the real unspoken basis for decision, but which I think should be discussed explicitly, is that predicting people’s future behavior has similarities to predicting the weather, or at least predicting the weather in the field’s infancy in the 19th century. There is no known way to do it reliably. Error is inevitable. So imposing liability for error would simply stop people from attempting to develop the field.

