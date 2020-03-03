Zero Tolerance

Cops Arrested and Handcuffed a 10-Year-Old Boy for Pointing a Toy Gun at a Car

"I was, at the time, very scared."

(Screenshot via KRDO)

A 10-year-old boy—Gavin Carpenter of Colorado Springs, Colorado—was playing with a toy gun and pointing it at passing cars.

This angered one driver, who stopped his vehicle, berated Carpenter, and followed the alarmed boy back to his grandparents' house. The driver eventually called the cops as well.

When officers from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office showed up, they arrested Carpenter for menacing the driver. This included handcuffing the kid, booking him, and taking his mugshot. He was charged with a felony, and had to complete community service in order to have his record expunged. His family spent thousands of dollars defending him.

That's according to The Washington Post, which detailed the fraught efforts of Carpenter's parents to convince the authorities to relent:

"I knew I did something wrong," Gavin told KXRM, "but I don't think I should have got arrested and taken in a car with handcuffs on and taken to a place to get mug shots and my fingerprints."

His mother said she shared the story on Facebook to warn other parents who might allow their kids to play with toy guns without realizing the possible consequences.

"I couldn't believe they were following through with this," she told KRDO. "I was waiting for the call from the cops saying that they were going to let this go, warn them, tell them it was wrong."

On Facebook, the mother said her family is eager to move away from Colorado Springs when her husband, who is a lieutenant colonel in the Army, is stationed at another post in about three months.

This is the criminalization of teenage boyhood in action, and it's as harmful as it is stupid. In what universe is it reasonable to arrest a child for felony public menacing stemming from an incident in which no one was harmed? Carpenter should have been sent to bed without supper, or grounded for a week. We want children to learn from their mistakes, but the punishment should always be proportionate to the wrongdoing.

The only lesson Carpenter is likely to learn from this ordeal is that the criminal justice system is capricious and unfair. That's a worthwhile lesson but not one he should have to experience firsthand.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Gray_Jay
    March.3.2020 at 3:38 pm

    I’m not seeing a picture of this toy gun—orange tip included—at any of the stories detailing the injustice poor little Gavin suffered. Why is that?

    Is it because the toy rifle, other than the orange tip, is indistinguishable from a real firearm? Aside, if his parents reacted with shame, and a promise to spank the dipshit kid, instead of likely reacting similarly to, “How dare you swear at my precious child playing!”, the cops likely aren’t called.

    At least it didn’t turn out like Tamir Rice’s incident did.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      March.3.2020 at 4:05 pm

      …instead of likely reacting similarly to, “How dare you swear at my precious child playing!”, the cops likely aren’t called.

      10-year-old, toy gun and felony are probably words that shouldn’t appear together. Police involvement probably shouldn’t be contingent on the level of grandparental contrition. And as far as I can find, no one is disputing that the what we’ll generously call replica weapons had the identifiable orange safety markers intact.

    2. sarcasmic
      March.3.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Daily Mail has pictures.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8070267/Boy-charged-felony-pointing-toy-gun-orange-tip-driver.html

    3. Agammamon
      March.3.2020 at 4:29 pm

      This is modern day. If they had promised to spank the dipshit *they* would have been arrested.

  2. $park¥ is the Worst
    March.3.2020 at 3:44 pm

    “I knew I did something wrong,” Gavin told KXRM, “but I don’t think I should have got arrested and taken in a car with handcuffs on and taken to a place to get mug shots and my fingerprints.”

    Hey kid, everyone in jail doesn’t think they should have gotten arrested. You’re in good company.

  3. $park¥ is the Worst
    March.3.2020 at 3:55 pm

    The only lesson Carpenter is likely to learn from this ordeal is that the criminal justice system is capricious and unfair. That’s a worthwhile lesson but not one he should have to experience firsthand.

    Somebody has to experience it firsthand so that others don’t. It might as well be this little retard.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.3.2020 at 4:03 pm

    Sounds like the driver was doing some menacing as well.

  5. Rich
    March.3.2020 at 4:19 pm

    Gavin said he and his friend were pretending to be in their favorite video game, the wildly popular “Fortnite,”

    Excellent. Now their parents can sue Epic Games!

  6. mad.casual
    March.3.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Old family story goes that my great uncle had a kid who did the exact same to him as he was pulling away from the curb at his apartment complex. Of course, at the time, toy guns didn’t have the requisite orange tips. My great uncle stopped the car and spanked the kid with his belt right there in the yard. I know the story because both my Dad and my Uncle, who were in the car at the time, witnessed the whole affair. Supposedly, the kid was the landlord’s son and the landlord made the kid come over and apologize later. Multiple generations would almost certainly prefer the booking.

    Can’t say I wouldn’t be a little bit enraged if someone pointed a gun or reasonable facsimile at a car my children or nieces/nephews were riding in.

  7. mad.casual
    March.3.2020 at 4:28 pm

    According to his parents, Gavin is now ‘terrified’ of law enforcement and suffers from ‘flashbacks’ of his arrest.

    Stephanie Carpenter explained in her post that she has decided to talk publicly about her family’s plight to educate other parents that this ‘could happen to anyone with children.’

    She went on to say that the family had plans to settle in Colorado for good after her husband’s eventual retirement from the military, but all that has now changed.

    ‘I can’t live in a state where my kids can’t be kids and play outside without being scared of being arrested,’ she wrote. ‘I fully believe schools need to be educating children that this is a possibility. Had Gavin known….none of this would have happened.’

    So the kid learned not to point guns at people, he the whole family developed a healthy fear/distrust of law enforcement, *and* didn’t get spanked… I don’t use the word ‘hero’ very often…

