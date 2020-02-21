Brickbat: Just a Misunderstanding

Canada's Federal Court has overturned a decision by refugee adjudicator who denied a woman's request to remain in Canada. Sarwanjit Randhawa focused on the woman's decision to keep a child she said was the result of a rape. "The claimant's explanation does not make sense as to why she would keep a child who would remind her of being raped, unless that is not the case," Randhawa wrote in her decision. During the hearing, Randhawa asked the woman why she did not have an abortion. The woman said she is against the abortion, and it isn't the child's fault how it was conceived.