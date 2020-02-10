Joe Biden

Joe Biden Blocked Robert Bork's Supreme Court Nomination. Now, Biden Is Getting 'Borked' Too.

Paradoxically, in the current moment—a moment Biden helped to create by blocking Bork—being unqualified for the presidency is the best qualification a candidate can have.

|

(Howard L. Sachs - CNP/Newscom)

Who is to blame for an electorate that values youth over experience, that has elevated Pete Buttigieg and Barack Obama over Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton?

The culprit is, in a significant way, Biden himself.

I realized this during the New Hampshire Democratic primary debate hosted Friday by ABC News. Asked about possible Supreme Court choices, Biden bragged, "I almost single-handedly made sure that Robert Bork did not get on the Court."

When President Reagan nominated Bork in 1987, Bork was 60 years old. Bork had been a professor at Yale Law School and had served as solicitor general of the United States and as acting attorney general. Bork had served for five years as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Bork's defeat in the Senate at the hands of Biden and his colleagues was a turning point in many ways. One of the most significant ways was that it upended the standards for desirability in a judicial nominee. Pre-Bork, the most desirable thing was to have lots of experience so that senators would be convinced that the nominee was qualified for the job. Post-Bork, the most desirable thing became to have as short a paper trail as possible, so as to minimize the chances that a nominee's writing could be distorted or seized upon in a way that could ultimately derail the nomination.

People haven't focused on it quite yet, but what we are and have been witnessing is a similar transformation in presidential politics. In presidential candidates, as with post-Bork judicial nominees, lengthy government experience has become a liability rather than a strength.

Look at how Biden's long track record has hurt Biden's candidacy. He's been attacked for his vote to authorize the Iraq War and for his opposition to federally mandated busing to combat school segregation in Wilmington, Delaware. Merely entering into a discussion of these matters, regardless of the merits of the underlying issues, has the effect of underscoring Biden's age, in a non-flattering way. Call it irony, or call it poetic justice, or call it, even, the Borking of Biden, even though the attacks on Biden, at least so far, probably have not been quite so distorted as to merit the term fully.

The triumph of youth, or of a blank slate, over extensive government experience isn't limited to the Democrats, either. Donald Trump, unlike Hillary Clinton, had no Senate vote record to defend, no Benghazi. Mitt Romney's record turned into a negative when Republican opinionmakers faulted his Massachusetts health reform and his evolving public statements on abortion. The internet has made this all worse. In the old days trashing a rival's record required hiring opposition researchers to go comb through libraries of microfilm or video archives. Nowadays it's all on Google.

There is something, though, about the Democratic swoon for Obama and Buttigieg that is particularly emblematic. It goes beyond the mere mechanics of campaigning or of opposition research. The short-on-experience candidates are the personification of judging on intentions rather than on results. They are the perfect representations—Bernie Sanders, in a way, too—of a party that prioritizes virtue-signaling over actually getting things done.

In April of 2019, after seeing Buttigieg in Boston, I described him as "downright impressive" and "the most interesting Democrat running for president." That was before Michael Bloomberg got into the race, but the "impressive" part still applies. When Biden attacks Buttigieg as unaccomplished, as he did in a campaign commercial over the weekend, it seems condescending. To say that Buttigieg is ill-prepared for the presidency isn't dismissive. It's a kind of praise. Paradoxically, in the current moment—a moment Biden helped to create by blocking Bork—being unqualified for the presidency is the best qualification a candidate can have.

Ira Stoll is editor of FutureOfCapitalism.com and author of JFK, Conservative.

  1. $park¥ is the Worst
    February.10.2020 at 4:09 pm

    You know who else Borked?

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      February.10.2020 at 4:15 pm

      Mrs. Bork?

    2. Rat on a train (non donor)
      February.10.2020 at 4:39 pm

      The Swedish Chef?

  2. Ra's al Gore
    February.10.2020 at 4:10 pm

    When you look at the Real Clear Politics tracking in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, you will notice a pattern: Biden starts losing support, or some other candidate starts to rise, around mid-September 2019.

    Mid-September happens to be the same time the whistleblower complaint that launched Trump’s impeachment became public.

    Looking at the graphs of Iowa and New Hampshire you see quite clearly how Biden’s candidacy was riding high, the unequivocal frontrunner, for months. Months! Then suddenly the race became competitive between Biden, Sanders, Warren, and eventually Buttigieg.

    Biden has never regained that runaway frontrunner status since the Democrats started their bogus impeachment of Trump. And it’s quite easy to understand why.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.10.2020 at 4:11 pm

      Biden was the real target; get the ‘moderate’ old guard out of the way by highlighting his family corruption. Any damage done to Trump was gravy.

    2. TrickyVic (old school)
      February.10.2020 at 4:17 pm

      The impeachment process hurt Biden far more than what the President of Ukraine’s announcement could ever do.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.10.2020 at 4:17 pm

        Easily predictable Streisand effect.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.10.2020 at 4:22 pm

        His numerous “senior moments” on the campaign trail haven’t exactly helped his cause. At least when Trump blusters, you know he’s just being his normal carnival barker self because he’s done the same shit for 40 years. Biden said a lot of goofy shit himself, but he’s clearly lost whatever plot he might have had left.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.10.2020 at 4:30 pm

      That’s why it’s highly probable that Pelosi didn’t want the hearings, but had them shoved up her ass by The Squad. Pelosi is probably smart enough to know that the impeachment hearing would cast a very bright light on the establishment Democrats’ business dealings and would not end well.

    4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.10.2020 at 4:51 pm

      Yeah, there was no way to go after Trump on that issue without sinking Biden. It seems like sacrificing him was deemed worthwhile if it meant getting rid of Trump.

      Of course they killed their own candidate while strengthening Trump, something that was entirely predictable, but Democrats are gonna Democrat.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.10.2020 at 4:12 pm

    Now that billionaire-friendly Democrat Mayor Pete has emerged as a leading candidate, I expect my favorite Koch-funded website to run many more pieces praising him. One of the greatest tragedies of the Drumpf era has been the inability of billionaires to prosper in this high-tariff / low-immigration economy. Pete would definitely fix that.

    #LibertariansForMayorPete

  4. Ra's al Gore
    February.10.2020 at 4:13 pm

    Earlier today our own Matt Margolis argued that President Trump’s impeachment, which some thought would hurt sitting senators like Sanders and Warren by keeping them off the campaign trail, in fact, “probably doomed” Biden’s campaign. Highlighting the Biden Clan’s Ukraine corruption certainly didn’t help Joe any, but there might have been another element at work. Impeachment gave Democratic senators the chance to do what Democratic voters seem to crave the most: Attack Trump in self-defeating ways. I don’t get it, but evidently they really do love that.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.10.2020 at 4:23 pm

    Pre-Bork, the most desirable thing was to have lots of experience so that senators would be convinced that the nominee was qualified for the job. Post-Bork, the most desirable thing became to have as short a paper trail as possible, so as to minimize the chances that a nominee’s writing could be distorted or seized upon in a way that could ultimately derail the nomination.

    This is one of those cases that no matter how hard you try, there ain’t no ‘both sides’ on this issue. The Democrats made the Bork hearings an entirely tawdry political affair which included going through his trash to find any shred of anything they could to derail his nomination. Hence the term “Borking”. I remember back in the 90s during a Clinton nomination some Democratic pundit sheepishly admitted that they deserved everything they were getting because, “Hey, we started it.”

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.10.2020 at 4:26 pm

      Another argument for this could be laid at the feet of Roe V Wade. Whatever you think of RvW, it was one of the most constitutionally dodgy supreme court decisions of all time and arguably did more damage to the debate than it helped.

      It’s thought that because Democrats know this in their gut, they’re perpetually scared shitless that it’ll be revisited and overturned, so they’re willing to do anything to keep it there. Including falsely accusing a nominee of rape.

  6. loveconstitution1789
    February.10.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Joe Biden, suck a bag of dicks!

  7. Eddy
    February.10.2020 at 4:52 pm

    Trump wasn’t a blank slate. His record as a private businessman was a key element in the 2016 campaign. He boasted of it, while his opponents dredged up the less savory aspects of his business career. Not to mention what may euphemistically be called his personal life. The voters (in the key states) seemed to be more willing to put up with Trump’s baggage than Hillary’s, who had a whole airline carousel full of baggage.

    The candidates with “experience” are the ones who have been in government a long time, and who are for some strange reason seen by many voters as part of the problem.

    1. Eddy
      February.10.2020 at 4:57 pm

      Meanwhile, Biden is so swampy, the comic-book character Swamp Thing thinks it’s too much.

      https://www.dccomics.com/characters/swamp-thing

    2. Eddy
      February.10.2020 at 4:59 pm

      Also: Trump’s business experience is necessarily also political experience, since his business was high-end New York City real estate.

  8. John
    February.10.2020 at 5:03 pm

    In April of 2019, after seeing Buttigieg in Boston, I described him as “downright impressive” and “the most interesting Democrat running for president.” That was before Michael Bloomberg got into the race, but the “impressive” part still applies.

    Both of them are far left authoritarians of the highest order. What about them could anyone who claims to be the slightest bit libertarian or even conservative find “impressive” or “interesting”?

    I don’t understand why people like Stoll keep pretending they are not leftists.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.10.2020 at 5:09 pm

      I don’t understand why people like Stoll keep pretending they are not leftists.

      He needs a paycheck while he learns to code.

  9. TripK2
    February.10.2020 at 5:07 pm

    a party that prioritizes virtue-signaling over actually getting things done.

    This statement basically embodies most of the Reason staff, as far as I can tell.

  10. Reshufflex
    February.10.2020 at 5:09 pm

    Bork committed judicial-political suicide when he kissed Nixon’s ass during Watergate and fired the special prosecutor, et al. The liberals never forgot it, giving Biden a moment to play savior.

    As to experience being a death-knell, while theres some truth there, one shouldn’t overlook a candidate’s real or perceived truths and passions to their message(s).

    Obama, Trump, Bernie and Mayor Pete fit that bill. Biden looks like he’s going through the motions, as did Hillary.

