The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 8, 1941
2/8/1941: Justice Willis Van Devanter dies.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/8/1941: Justice Willis Van Devanter dies.
Advertisement
Undercover sheriff's deputies posing as homeowners hired handymen to paint, install recessed lighting, or do other tasks that require licenses. Then they arrested them.
Plus: Maybe Buttigieg didn't win Iowa? Vermont considers decriminalizing prostitution. Customs and Border Protection gets a status change. And more...
The Hamilton County Attorney's Office later admitted that its policies conflict with the state's public records law.
The city's overzealous commission has ordered the company to stop selling dolls some said were racial caricatures.
The university disallowed the testimony of witnesses who would have undermined the accuser's credibility.
This modal will close in 10