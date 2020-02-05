Socialism

Trump Bashes Socialism While Endorsing a Status Quo Socialism of His Own

The president promised to protect Medicare and Social Security, America's biggest entitlement programs.

|

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Most people probably wouldn't think of President Donald Trump as a socialist. At last night's State of the Union address, he repeatedly inveighed against the ideology, in both foreign and domestic settings. He touted the diplomatic coalition aligned "against the socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro," who he cast as an "illegitimate ruler" and "a tyrant who brutalizes his people." He warned of an impending "socialist takeover of our health care system," criticized Democrats who supported a government-run plan, and promised that he "will never let socialism destroy American health care." 

"Socialism destroys nations," he said. "But always remember: Freedom unifies the soul." 

There can be no doubt of Maduro's tyranny, and when the leading proponent of Medicare for All is a self-declared democratic socialist, it is more than fair to cast single-payer health care, and its backers in Congress, in this light as well. With Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) currently a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, Trump was previewing a likely attack strategy for this year's presidential contest, and attempting to exploit a growing rift in Democratic Party politics over its leftward drift. 

There are sound political reasons for Trump to adopt this strategy. Polls show that Republican voters are widely opposed to socialism, and although Democrats are substantially more favorable, they are, relatively speaking, more divided. The presidential campaigns of both Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) showed how practical questions about how to pay for and implement Medicare for All can drag down presidential campaigns, even in a nominally receptive Democratic primary race. (Sanders, for his part, has largely dismissed such questions as impossible to answer.) Trump is on solid political ground running against America's nascent socialist movement and its primary project, the remaking of the nation's health care system. 

Yet Trump's fervent anti-socialism makes for an odd fit with much of the rest of his speech, which boasted of various spending and infrastructure projects, along with a new branch of the military, Space Force. The disjointedness was particularly notable in his dual commitment to "always protect your Medicare" and "always protect your Social Security," a line punctuated by a final "always," as if to say that old-age entitlements are forever sacred. 

Although Trump recently suggested, in a brief and somewhat vague exchange, that the programs might eventually be up for some sort of cost-saving reform, he has historically positioned himself as a defender of those programs. As with his attacks on socialism, there is a clear political logic to this stance: The programs are popular, and they benefit seniors, who make up a disproportionate share of Trump's voter base. 

Trump's speech was a warning to these voters that Democrats would threaten their benefits by extending them to outsiders, in particular to illegal immigrants. Democratic proposals, he said, "would raid the Medicare benefits of our seniors and that our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration." (Nevermind that California, which he cited as an example, spends only a tiny fraction of its gargantuan health care budget on undocumented immigrants.) 

Yet what are Medicare and Social Security except socialist programs limited by age requirements? They are not mandatory savings systems, as many believe, but direct transfer programs in which young workers fund the benefits of older retirees; on average, today's seniors will receive benefits that far exceed what they paid in. Indeed, the mismatch between expected revenues and the expected cost of paying for those benefits is why both programs have substantial long-term shortfalls, and why they are, in tandem, the biggest drivers of long-term federal debt. 

Trump isn't a democratic socialist in the Sanders mold. But by casting Medicare and Social Security as sacrosanct, as untouchable foundations of the American project, Trump is endorsing a kind of debt-funded socialism for seniors, in which the way to access the benefits of massive government welfare programs is to turn 65. It's no wonder, really, that Bernie Sanders' base of support is younger voters; Sanders is promising, in many ways, to expand the sort of benefits that Trump wants to protect for seniors to the young and middle-aged. 

There are obvious policy problems with Trump's brand of big-government anti-socialism, chief among them that it ignores the costs of running an entitlement system that was designed under wildly different demographic assumptions. 

But the rise of Sanders specifically and youth socialism generally is a reminder that there are serious political ramifications as well. The seniors-only entitlement state that Trump has vowed to preserve has created an expensively protected beneficiary class. Eventually, those who are not part of that class will want benefits of their own, at even greater expense. So it's true that Sanders' particular brand of socialism is especially unaffordable and that it would exacerbate the fiscal problems associated with today's entitlement system. But Trump's preferred alternative is a politically convenient status quo that is destructive and unsustainable on its own terms. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. JFree
    February.5.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Polls show that Republican voters are widely opposed to socialism, and although Democrats are substantially more favorable, they are, relatively speaking, more divided.

    Polls also show neither side is really sure whether aliens are holding Elvis at Roswell or Area 51.

    Fortunately – both sides make up the large majority of the voting base in this country. So that no matter which scenario is true, the US can be assured to be resilient against all external threats.

  2. sarcasmic
    February.5.2020 at 12:59 pm

    Keep your government hands of my Medicare!

    1. SQRLSY One
      February.5.2020 at 1:31 pm

      Keep your Government Almighty hands off of my RIGHT to use my vote to tell others, whose products and services they can buy, without being taxed-tariffed half to death!

      Keep your Government Almighty hands off of my RIGHT to use my vote to tell others, who they may “aid and abet”, without asking for “papers please”, first! Why, the other day, I saw a man, he pushed the elevator button for this lady, and I SWEAR that the “aided and abetted” lady was EXTREMELY likely to be an illegal sub-human! All of these illegal sub-humans violate my property rights and invade my brains, un-invited, and there’s hardly a damned thing I can do about it, any more!

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.5.2020 at 12:59 pm

    Exactly. The Democratic Party might be getting to the point where embracing socialism is the norm. But Orange Hitler is also kind of a socialist — and he’s worse on immigration than any Democrat. That’s why we Koch / Reason libertarians should vote for Sanders if he gets the nomination.

    #LibertariansForDemocraticSocialism

    1. GroundTruth
      February.5.2020 at 1:03 pm

      poor johnny one-note….

      1. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        February.5.2020 at 1:39 pm

        It’s amazing how callous these right-wingers are to authoritarianism and government-sponsored cruelty.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      February.5.2020 at 1:21 pm

      Globalist socialists against belligerently ignorant, superstitious, disaffected, can’t-keep-up bigots.

      Should be a great election campaign.

  4. sarcasmic
    February.5.2020 at 12:59 pm

    off

  5. John
    February.5.2020 at 1:01 pm

    Infrastructure programs and the military are not socialism. They may not be Libertarian but they are not socialism. If they are, then the US has been a socialist country for most of its existence.

    Suderman continues to be the most dishonest of all the reason staff.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.5.2020 at 1:04 pm

      What, exactly, does that have to do with Trump’s support for Social Security and Medicare?

      Try a little honesty yourself, John.

      1. John
        February.5.2020 at 1:12 pm

        Everything. If your bar is “anyone who supports social security or is unwilling to advocate its end is a socialist” then every elected official in this country is a socialist. It also means this country has been a socialist country since at least 1934.

        You can define words however you want. But defining that word that broadly is completely fucking dishonest and renders the term meaningless. And it certainly isn’t the definition Trump was using or what Bernie Sanders is using.

      2. John
        February.5.2020 at 1:13 pm

        And why don’t you try a little thinking yourself there sarcasmic. It takes a lot of fucking gall to make an argument as false and dishonest what you are saying and then accuse anyone of being dishonest. Come back when you have evicted Trump from your head and can say something intelligent. Otherwise stop wasting my time.

        1. sarcasmic
          February.5.2020 at 1:18 pm

          Infrastructure programs and the military are not socialism. They may not be Libertarian but they are not socialism. If they are, then the US has been a socialist country for most of its existence.

          What the heck does that have to do with an article about Social Security and Medicare? All I see is a red herring.

          Everything. If your bar is “anyone who supports social security or is unwilling to advocate its end is a socialist” then every elected official in this country is a socialist.

          Now you’re throwing out a straw man. I didn’t say that.

          If you’re gonna call the author of a piece about Social Security and Medicare a liar by defending infrastructure and military, then I’m gonna call you out on it.

          That second bit of yours is something worth discussing. But your original comment deserved my response.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            February.5.2020 at 1:22 pm

            John is not being dishonest.

            //Yet Trump’s fervent anti-socialism makes for an odd fit with much of the rest of his speech, which boasted of various spending and infrastructure projects, along with a new branch of the military, Space Force. //

            You just didn’t read the damn article, and it shows.

            1. sarcasmic
              February.5.2020 at 1:25 pm

              Sure. Focus on one sentence and ignore the rest.

              1. Geraje Guzba
                February.5.2020 at 1:32 pm

                The one sentence over which you called John a liar. Yes, I will focus on it.

                John made a legitimate point, you missed it, and then “called him out” as a “liar.”

                Nobody is expecting a grandiose apology but a “Oh, my bad, I overlooked that” wouldn’t be so terrible, either.

                1. sarcasmic
                  February.5.2020 at 1:34 pm

                  Oh, my bad, I overlooked that.

                  Happy?

          2. Sometimes a Great Notion
            February.5.2020 at 1:30 pm

            Well Suderman did open that line of attack up when he included the Space Force and infrastructure in his article about SS and Medicare. Yeah they were just side comments that went no where but then he should edited them out before submitting his work.

            1. sarcasmic
              February.5.2020 at 1:32 pm

              Yeah they were just side comments that went no where

              Which is why I glazed over them.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      February.5.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Socialism is the state owning and controlling the means of production.

      America has Social Security but has private 401k and IRA plans. The state only owns and controls a portion of the retirement means of production.

      America has Medicare, Medicaid, and ObamaCare but has private HSAs, medical insurance, private doctors, and private hospitals. The state only owns and controls a portion of the medical insurance and medical care means of production.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.5.2020 at 1:10 pm

        That’s funny.

        I almost put a comment saying “Cue the Trump supporters who will call the author a liar by quibbling over the definition of socialism!”

        1. Geraje Guzba
          February.5.2020 at 1:11 pm

          Quibbling? Is it really that unfair to point out that both you and Suderman don’t understand what socialism is?

          1. sarcasmic
            February.5.2020 at 1:12 pm

            What do you call a massive government transfer of wealth? Happy Hour?

            1. Geraje Guzba
              February.5.2020 at 1:16 pm

              A transfer of wealth is a transfer of wealth. Again, you don’t seem to understand that socialism requires government control over the means of production. Social security is as “socialist” as taxes. The transfer of wealth, in and of itself, does not constitute socialism.

              1. sarcasmic
                February.5.2020 at 1:21 pm

                Well most people call those things Democratic Socialism, or sometimes just shorten it to socialism. If you’re going to say that most people are mistaken about what socialism means, then that’s fine. But I’m going with the commonly understood definition, not Webster.

                1. Geraje Guzba
                  February.5.2020 at 1:25 pm

                  The commonly understood definition of socialism is government control over the means of production. If Trump advocated for the government control of all hospitals and healthcare providers, that would be socialism. But Trump isn’t advocating that. Bernie is. To insist there is no difference between the two is disingenuous and misleading.

                  1. sarcasmic
                    February.5.2020 at 1:26 pm

                    The commonly understood definition of socialism is government control over the means of production.

                    No, dude. It’s not. The commonly understood definition, the man-on-the-street definition of socialism, is “free shit.”

                    1. Geraje Guzba
                      February.5.2020 at 1:30 pm

                      Oh, ok.

                      Socialism is now as simple as “free shit.” I suppose that makes private charity, student scholarships, and frequent flyer miles socialist initiatives.

                    2. sarcasmic
                      February.5.2020 at 1:32 pm

                      I meant free shit from the government, but you knew that. You’re just being deliberately obtuse.

                    3. TripK2
                      February.5.2020 at 1:34 pm

                      Great, now that you’ve surrendered your vocabulary to be defined by the left, you’ve cornered yourself into having to argue for total anarchy.

                      Good luck with that.

                    4. Geraje Guzba
                      February.5.2020 at 1:34 pm

                      I’m not being obtuse, you’ve just choosen your words carelessly. And, in any event, “free shit” from the government is not the common definition of socialism, regardless of how many dingbats “on the street” believe it to be the case.

                    5. sarcasmic
                      February.5.2020 at 1:37 pm

                      you’ve cornered yourself into having to argue for total anarchy

                      Um, no. I draw a distinction between government doing a job like providing courts or national defense, and government directly transferring wealth from one group of people to another. So no, I’m not arguing for anarchy. But I do consider wealth transfers to be socialism, because that’s what most people think socialism is. You don’t make many friends by telling them “You’re stupid, this is what the dictionary says.”

  6. loveconstitution1789
    February.5.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Although Trump recently suggested, in a brief and somewhat vague exchange, that the programs might eventually be up for some sort of cost-saving reform, he has historically positioned himself as a defender of those programs.

    So no citation Suderman? Nobody believes anything you say without a direct quote.

    Because what you say directly contradicts your claim. Trump suggesting cost-saving reform IS the opposite of being some Lefty defender of those programs.

    1. unreason <-- ooh burn so clever
      February.5.2020 at 1:26 pm

      You wouldn’t believe anything negative about Trump, anyway, even with a thousand citations.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        February.5.2020 at 1:36 pm

        A thousand? He just asked for one ….

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.5.2020 at 1:10 pm

    The president promised to protect Medicare and Social Security, America’s biggest entitlement programs.

    He said this? In an election year? ***GASP***

    1. John
      February.5.2020 at 1:14 pm

      He is a socialist. There is no difference between Trump and Sanders.

      This is what Suderman is trying to claim here. It is fucking pathetic.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.5.2020 at 1:23 pm

        FTA: Trump isn’t a democratic socialist in the Sanders mold.

    2. TrickyVic (old school)
      February.5.2020 at 1:17 pm

      “”The president promised to protect Medicare and Social Security, America’s biggest entitlement programs.””

      Entitlements? Yes or no?

  8. Jerry B.
    February.5.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Mr. Suderman is another who does not know what Socialism is, or the difference between Socialism and a Social Welfare State.

    It’s good that he reveals this right in the lead, so I don’t have to bother reading the article.

    1. John
      February.5.2020 at 1:18 pm

      He knows the difference. Suderman is just lying here and pretending the difference does not exist.

  9. Bubba Jones
    February.5.2020 at 1:23 pm

    I’m more interested in his bullshit claims to support the second amendment.

    The electorate has proven unwilling to unwind existing social programs. W was roasted for suggesting we reform Social Security.
    The least we can do is prevent new ones.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      February.5.2020 at 1:39 pm

      It is also possible to gradually phase out the programs moving forward. People don’t want to feel like they aren’t getting back what they paid in but if they stop being forced to pay in, then they will accept not getting anything back. It will take time, but it can be done.

  10. Wearenotperfect
    February.5.2020 at 1:25 pm

    “Space Force”, hahahaha! That’s funny!!

  11. JohannesDinkle
    February.5.2020 at 1:27 pm

    Possibly he means no additional socialism, that we have just enough right now. Not adding to government is something that I as a Libertarian can support. Getting rid of a lot of what we have now might be a bit harder.

  12. TripK2
    February.5.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Every government program is a redistribution of wealth. I think calling anyone that supports any government program a “socialist” is part of the reason why my stupid-ass generation doesn’t understand what socialism actually is and why its dangerous.

    Medicare and social security may be stupid pyramid schemes that are destined to fail and take the country down with them, but they don’t represent an abolition of private property or the federal takeover of the means of production.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      February.5.2020 at 1:36 pm

      Thank you.

Please to post comments