The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Podcast on the Blaine Amendments Case

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

For those who are interested, my colleague Marc DeGirolami and I have recorded a new episode for our Legal Spirits podcast series on last month's oral argument in the Blaine Amendments case, Espinoza v. Montana Dep't of Revenue. The episode touches on a couple of issues that I didn't address in my short VC post on the case last month, including the standing and mootness arguments that some of you mentioned in the comments. I don't think those arguments will persuade a majority of the Justices, but Justice Kagan's point about mootness (if that's what it is) seems more powerful to me now than it did at first. Anyway, listeners can judge for themselves. Here's the link.

NEXT: Senate Votes To Acquit Trump on All Charges

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John’s University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

Please to post comments