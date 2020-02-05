Brickbat: Labor Pains

Saying she was treated with "deliberate indifference," a federal judge denied a motion by the Alameda County, California, sheriff's office to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit brought by Candace Steel. Steel gave birth in a jail cell in 2017. Steel says she screamed in pain and called for help for hours but was ignored by deputies. They responded only when they heard the cries of her newborn daughter. Steel had been charged with misdemeanor trespassing. That charge was later dismissed.