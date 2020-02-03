Congratulations to James Phillips, who will begin at Chapman University School of Law in the Fall

I am proud to announce that my colleague James Phillips will begin teaching at the Chapman University Fowler School of Law this fall. In 2018, James and I published a brief essay on corpus linguistics and Heller. We have been working on a much longer article on this topic, which served as James's job-talk paper. We received a lot of helpful and useful feedback along the way, and hope to move forward with the paper as James transitions from private practice to academia this year.