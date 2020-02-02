Super Bowl

Mike Bloomberg Just Lost My Vote with His Super Bowl Ad

The billionaire former three-term mayor of New York panders to Democratic loyalists rather than laying out a vision for a prosperous, tolerant America.

Mike Bloomberg (Stefani Reynolds/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

Many Americans will basically be meeting Mike Bloomberg for the first time today, when the billionaire former three-term mayor of New York City drops an ad costing a reported $11 million during the Super Bowl. Despite have served in office first as a Republican and then as an independent, Bloomberg is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination. He's not exactly unknown (he even once had a funny cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm), but he's hardly as familiar to most voters as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or Donald Trump.

But based on his commercial, which is about gun violence in America, Bloomberg has already lost my potential vote. Let me explain.

As a small-l libertarian unaffiliated with any party, my vote is up for grabs in November even if I've gone Libertarian in almost every presidential race in which I've voted (the one exception came in 1984, when as a first-time voter, I cast a vote for Walter Mondale, whose self-deprecating "Norwegian charisma" and honest declaration that he would raise taxes to close the deficit spoke to me). Especially as I get older, I want to be able to vote for a candidate who might actually win and I understand that presidential politics will never cough up someone with whom I completely agree. Indeed, I even parted company with former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson on various things despite enthusiastically voting for him in 2012 and 2016.

Rare among libertarians, who tend to dismiss Bloomberg as a petty tyrant for many plausible reasons, I was excited when he jumped into the Democratic race. Sure, he was a nanny stater on steroids when he ran the Big Apple, famous for his what-the-fuck efforts to ban Big Gulp sodas and salt and he was an unapologetic champion of the repressive police tactic known as "stop and frisk" (he's unconvincingly repented now that he's running for president). He remains an idiot and a hypocrite on pot legalization, among other things. It's at least a little disturbing that he's risen as high as fourth in some polls based solely on spending $250 billion on ads. His just-announced $5 trillion tax plan is a groaner as well, especially since he doesn't seem interested in cutting spending.

But he's running for president of the United States, so the soft bigotry of low expectations works in his favor. In a Democratic field filled with ultra-lefties such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom want to regulate the hell out of the economy, Bloomberg is a dyed-in-the-wool, unapologetic capitalist who earned his $54 billion net worth the old-fashioned way: by providing an excellent service at a price that customers were willing to pay.

He is thus nothing less than a walking, talking refutation of the "destroy all billionaires" mindset of Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ("No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars") and former Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich (who says billionaires' fortunes have nothing to do "with being successful in the supposed free market").

Like the widely disliked and now-forgotten Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO who flirted with an independent run last year and openly defended free enterprise, Bloomberg has succeeded incredibly in the private sector and unlike his fellow billionaire Donald Trump, his wealth isn't based on working political connections, getting tax breaks, and pursuing eminent domain grifts.

As important, Bloomberg has a real political record to run on. Talk to just about anybody with a five-digit income in New York and they'll tell you that Bloomberg was a good mayor despite the Nurse Ratched flourishes. Unlike the current occupant of Gracie Mansion, the failed presidential contender and groundhog killer Bill De Blasio, Bloomberg made the city safe for commerce, improved the provision of basic services, and forced positive changes in the public school system. He was nobody's idea of a libertarian, but he also oversaw an absolutely booming city.

So I looked forward to seeing him spar with Warren and Sanders on economic issues, mock Joe Biden for never having worked in the private sector, and dismiss Mayor Pete for his unaccomplished tenure in a city whose population is less than New York's was in 1810. As befits somebody who made his mint in New York, Bloomberg is blunt, mean, and nasty and I caught myself daydreaming about the debates he might have with Donald Trump, whom he calls "a failed businessman whose companies went bankrupt multiple times."

But that Super Bowl ad kills whatever minor buzz he gave me. This is how he chooses to intro himself to the voting public? The ad recounts the tragic, senseless shooting death of a young black man, a powerful vignette that Bloomberg's campaign insists will "stop people in their tracks." As mayor and afterwards, gun control was a central concern to Bloomberg, who helped bankroll 2018 candidates who wanted to restrict gun rights and whose website touts his plans to create "more effective background checks," "keep guns out of the wrong hands," "tackle daily gun violence in the hardest-hit communities," "ban assault weapons and protect schools," and "confront the gun lobby head-on."

I believe in Second Amendment rights but I don't have particularly strong feelings on the matter, especially compared to most libertarians. All of the things that Bloomberg suggests are either already basically the law or won't have the effects supporters claim. As my Reason colleague Jacob Sullum has written, background checks will do nothing to stop mass shootings because "perpetrators of these attacks typically do not have disqualifying criminal or psychiatric records." Beyond that, passing more and stricter laws generally don't stop criminals, who don't follow laws, from getting guns. Researchers funded by the federal government concluded that the assault weapons ban that was in effect from 1994 to 2004 had essentially no impact on gun violence and crime. Most important, Bloomberg simply ignores the massive declines in gun-related crimes and violence over the past 25 years. "There were 4.6 gun murders per 100,000 people in 2017, far below the 7.2 per 100,000 people recorded in 1974," reports Pew. Between 1993 and 2015, "rates for crimes using guns dropped from 7.3 per 1,000 people to 1.1 per 1,000 people."

The story told in Bloomberg's Super Bowl ad is moving and sad, but I simply don't understand why the billionaire would focus on the issue of gun violence in such a high-profile setting. In its way, it's as off-kilter as Donald Trump's insistence during the 2016 campaign that violent crime was somehow out of control. Perhaps Bloomberg is trying to signal loud and clear to Democratic primary voters that despite his past affiliations as a Republican and an independent, he is in synch with Democratic fixations and policy priorities.

Maybe the "George" ad will in fact help seal the deal with Democrats, but it leaves me and, I suspect, other independent voters wondering just how different he is from other candidates who are already in the race. I would have much rather seen a commercial that explained how Bloomberg would draw on his business experience and success as mayor of the largest city in the country to grow the economy, tackle looming entitlement cataclysms, and reduce culture-war battles.

The 2020 race doesn't yet have a major-party candidate who offers a compelling, optimistic, and realistic vision of an economically vibrant and socially tolerant nation. Instead we have, on the one hand, an incumbent president who can barely go a few hours without picking fights and signing off on massive spending increases, trade barriers, and immigration restrictions. On the other hand, we have a bunch of Democrats who talk about massively expanding the size, scope, and spending of government while dreaming of new taxes and regulations on virtually every aspect of our lives.

Mike Bloomberg might have offered an alternative to these two exhausting and generally miserable options. Instead, he is dropping millions of dollars on a high-profile commercial that will win him no new followers nor distinguish him from his rivals. Given his billions, Bloomberg can afford to follow his bliss when it comes to campaigning, but I know I'll be looking elsewhere for a candidate to support.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. PeteRR
    February.2.2020 at 8:12 am

    “I believe in Second Amendment rights but I don’t have particularly strong feelings on the matter, especially compared to most libertarians.”

    The one right necessary to backstop all of the other rights against the state and you’re lukewarm towards it?

    Moreover, this ad was the straw that broke the camel’s back, not his puppet master role in propping up nearly all of the gun control efforts/organizations in this country? The grassroots support for gun control begins and ends with his money. There is no mass movement for gun control.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.2.2020 at 8:30 am

      “The grassroots support for gun control begins and ends with his money. There is no mass movement for gun control.”

      LOL

      You need to get out of your bubble. Literally all my progressive friends want to ban deadly military-style assault weapons.

      #LibertariansForGunSense

    2. Flatulus
      February.2.2020 at 9:02 am

      Yeah, Reason falls strictly on the left-libertarian side of the spectrum. With the exception of maybe Tuccille, they lack a single voice that is consistently center- or right- libertarian.

      You’d think that gun rights would still be important to left-libertarians, particularly given the history of 19th and early 20th Century gun control. But most of the writers here are firmly in today’s cultural left, and gun control (along with abortion) has become one of the primary acid tests for bog-standard left-wingers. Gillespie, KMW, and others, in particular Welch, lack the insight or intellectual consistency to overcome their cultural biases, and so continue to oppose strong gun rights, as the lack of prior coverage of the Virginia protests shows.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.2.2020 at 8:27 am

    Although Bloomberg isn’t my first choice, he’d be better than any Republican on the two most important issues for Koch / Reason libertarians — unlimited immigration into the US, and unrestricted abortion during all 3 trimesters.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #(WithAbortionACloseSecond)

  3. hpearce
    February.2.2020 at 8:27 am

    “Bloomberg has already lost my potential vote. Let me explain.”

    I’m sorry, I do not even see how small-L libertarians could have contemplated voting for Bloomberg
    It must be a very very small L

  4. Jerry B.
    February.2.2020 at 8:32 am

    So, according to this ad, a gun just sat up and shot George. There was apparently no human involved. Same as all the other gun control arguments.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.2.2020 at 8:36 am

    $250 million, not billion.

    I too fail to see how any libertarian, big or little L, could consider any Democrat or Republican a possible choice. If you’re in a swing state, maybe you consider voting strategically, but even that is a long shot. If you’re going to waste time voting, always vote for the Libertarian candidate, even if it is Gary “bake that cake” Johnson.

  6. Mickey Rat
    February.2.2020 at 8:49 am

    Newspaper works to undermine private funding for a school choice scholarship program because the program includes schools that go against LGBT dogma.

    1. Mickey Rat
      February.2.2020 at 9:16 am

      “The banks ended their support for the poor minority children after a harassment campaign by the Orlando Sentinel. The newspaper went after Christian schools in articles accusing them of hating LGBT people due to religious teachings about sex that are shared by the majority of the world’s faithful, including Muslims and Jews. Then the newspaper contacted major donors to the scholarships, including Fifth Third and Wells Fargo, to pressure them into recanting. It worked.”

  7. Drew A
    February.2.2020 at 8:50 am

    Nick, you’ve got a typo my man. It’s million, not billion.

  8. Mickey Rat
    February.2.2020 at 9:01 am

    Bloomberg is an unabashed capitalist known for supporting laws to prevent consumers from making what he thinks are the wrong choices in the marketplace. This does not compute. I realize we are talking about a NYC politician and a Democrat, so relatively speaking Bloomberg is the nearest thing, but that is not “unabashed”.

  9. JohnTheRevelator
    February.2.2020 at 9:02 am

    How can it shock you that this is the direction he went? Banning guns is all there is to him. It’s his white whale. He didn’t spend his own money to dig people out of the snow before they died when he was mayor, but he has millions to buy the Virginia legislature on gun control. He doesn’t need anyone’s vote, he needs to retire.

  10. Brett Bellmore
    February.2.2020 at 9:03 am

    If Bloomberg ever had your vote to lose, you were never in any meaningful sense a “libertarian”. Even Sanders, an outright communist, isn’t as dictatorial in practice as Bloomberg has been.

    And in such petty ways as to demonstrate that he doesn’t merely chose to override individual rights on occasion, but really doesn’t even believe in them in the first place!

  11. Jerryskids
    February.2.2020 at 9:04 am

    When you’re picking a candidate, you tend to focus on their positions on various issues and especially the issues that are important to you. But as much as candidates talk about where they stand on the issues and what they would do as President, they’re not running for Speaker of the House, they’re not the main driver of a legislative agenda, it’s not up to them to decide what the government’s going to do. The President is more reactive than proactive, you need to look at their over-arching political philosophy to try and guess what they would tend to do in the face of whatever crises pop up. And every damn one of them tends to answer the same way – more government. Well, Warren tends toward first forming a panel and developing a plan to deal with the problem, but the outcome is still going to be “more government”.

    Warren would be arguably as bad as Sanders, she’s always got to have a plan for everything, she’s a quarterback who can’t audible and that’s the last sort of person you’d trust to be in charge of calling the plays. Sanders reactions would always be the same, let’s eat the rich and steal all their money. Bloomberg isn’t just a nanny-stater, he believes he’s living a perfect life and everybody should be just like him and everything would be perfect, he’s a Bloomie-stater. Joe Biden is just insane, nobody knows what he would do in a crisis but it probably involves getting angrily in somebody’s face, a long rambling story about a giant potato he once saw when he was eight, a challenge to a push-up contest and a three-legged porcupine.

    All of them are just horribly nasty authoritarians who want to run your life and want you to pay for the privilege. They can all go straight to hell.

    1. Colossal Douchebag
      February.2.2020 at 9:26 am

      All of them are just horribly nasty authoritarians who want to run your life and want you to pay for the privilege.

      This x 1000.

      You cannot seriously claim to be libertarian and then support a candidate whose entire reason for seeking office is to control the behavior of the citizenry.

  12. Ashley J. Bang
