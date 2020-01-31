The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

The Ultimate Impact of Trump's Impeachment Remains to be Seen

While Trump will almost certainly be acquitted within the next few days, impeachment might still damage him politically. And the long-term impact of this process will likely take a long time to unfold.

Barring some highly unexpected development, Senate Republicans have the votes to prevent the calling of any witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, and Trump will be acquitted by the Senate next Wednesday. Almost from the beginning, it has been clear that there would not be anything like enough GOP votes to force Trump's removal under the constitutional required 2/3 supermajority standard.

In my view, the acquittal of Trump will be a grave error, because he not only abused his power (itself a sufficient reason for impeachment and removal), but also violated the Constitution and committed at least one serious federal crime. As my co-blogger David Post explains, Trump is even more clearly guilty on the second count in the articles of impeachment: obstruction of Congress. Slippery slope concerns about impeaching and removing Trump for this kind of behavior are, I have argued, groundless. Indeed, letting his misdeeds go unpunished would create a much more serious risk.

Deserved or not, as a legal matter the acquittal will be a win for Trump. He will have avoided removal from office. But the long-term impact of this impeachment process still remains to be seen. It may not be fully evident for many years to come.

In the relatively near future, we will see whether the impeachment process inflicts political damage on Trump. If he is defeated in his reelection bid, it is possible impeachment will be a contributing factor, or will at least be perceived that way. While it is unlikely that the process will sway more than a small fraction of the electorate, that small fraction could potentially prove to be decisive if the election is close, as it was in 2016.

Obviously, it is also possible to imagine scenarios where impeachment actually helps Trump, if some number of key swing voters think Democrats overreached and decide to punish the party for it, as arguably happened in the 1998 midterm election, when the GOP lost ground in part because of the unpopular impeachment of Bill Clinton.

It may take much longer to see the ultimate impact of the Trump impeachment as a precedent. Trump's likely acquittal does not necessarily mean that the Senate will have endorsed the more extreme and ridiculous arguments made by the president's lawyers, such as the claim that even the most egregious "abuse of power" is not a legitimate basis for impeachment if the president has not also committed a crime. As Gerard Magliocca explains, the Senate's 1868 acquittal of President Andrew Johnson was accompanied by statements indicating that even many of the senators who voted to acquit did not accept the more extreme and dubious arguments made by his defenders.

Earlier today, GOP Senator Marco  Rubio indicated he would vote to acquit, but also emphasized that "I reject the argument that 'Abuse of Power' can never constitute grounds for removal unless a crime or a crime-like action is alleged." He instead claimed  there are good pragmatic reasons for refusing to remove Trump even if he did commit an impeachable offense. I think Rubio made the wrong decision. But at least he didn't endorse the more outlandish theories offered by Trump's defenders. Perhaps at least some of the other senators who vote to acquit will adopt similar stances.

Regardless of what the senators say, it is still far from clear what lessons the rest of us will take away from this case. It may well be a long time before we have any consensus on the rights and wrongs of this episode. I hope most Americans will eventually agree that the the Senate committed a serious error in refusing to remove Trump. But I admit it is  possible that public and elite opinion will eventually coalesce around the opposite view: that the Democrats overreached by impeaching Trump in the first place. Unlike many people, I don't believe that moral progress is inevitable. Regression has happened before, and could happen again.  So even if my view of this episode is right, the tide of opinion could still move against it.  Perhaps more likely, the issue will continue to split people along ideological and partisan lines.  That state of affairs could persist for a long time, given the severe polarization of American politics.

Even if a consensus does develop, it might eventually be challenged or even reversed. For many decades, the 1868 impeachment of Andrew Johnson was seen as a grave error, and John F. Kennedy (or at least his ghost-writer) famously celebrated the senators who voted Johnson's acquittal in his Profiles in Courage. More recently, however, the consensus has been broken as more and more people come to recognize that Johnson richly deserved to be removed for his attempts to sabotage Reconstruction and preserve white supremacy in the South.  I myself have changed my mind on the Johnson impeachment since I first read about it in the 1980s, and I am far from alone in having done so.

If majority opinion coalesces around the view that Trump's acquittal was a mistake, then it will stand as a negative precedent future political elites will strive to avoid, not a positive that should be emulated. The opposite will be true if the pro-Trump narrative of these events comes to be generally accepted. If no broad consensus develops, then the precedential impact will likely be muddled and unclear.

Predictions are difficult, especially those about the future! For now, the only really safe predictions are that we will not know the ultimate effect of the Trump impeachment for some time to come—and that the rights and wrongs of this episode will continue to be hotly debated.

 

 

 

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Darth Chocolate
    January.31.2020 at 5:27 pm

    You should ask for a refund of your tuition.

    This whole sorry episode has only diminished the Democrats (or would you prefer the Democratics?).

    Trump will emerge stronger than before.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.31.2020 at 5:29 pm

    I bet every single President since Adams (Alien and Sedition Acts) has violated the Constitution. Well, maybe not that 30 day wonder. And I excuse G Washington because I gather he didn’t really want to be President.

    Nailing Trump because he is Trump goes right along with not nailing Obama because he was Obama. Or either Bush. And so on.

    This is way too trivial an impeachment case, or else everyone who wants Trump impeached better damn well come out, starting on election night, for the impeachment of every President from now on. Anything less is pure hypocrisy.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    January.31.2020 at 5:31 pm

    “elite opinion”

    Libertarians for aristocracy!

    You mean “credentialed” opinion.

    Its already set in concrete that the “credentialed” in media, “think tanks”, universities etc. will think it was a tragic error to not remove Trump.

  4. WJack
    January.31.2020 at 5:50 pm

    The “ultimate impact” is that the party that controls the house is now apt to routinely impeach adverse party presidents.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      January.31.2020 at 5:57 pm

      Essentially impeachments will end up being like the phony congressional investigations like the Benghazi investigation. I think everyone understands this Senate trial has been a sham and there is no reason to have another one. Furthermore the precedent Republicans have set is brazen partisanship trumps a senator’s oath to uphold the constitution.

  5. Ben_
    January.31.2020 at 5:50 pm

    The Dems can just impeach him again. Maybe they’ll do it twice a year for the next 4 years. Apparently all it takes is a so-called whistleblower repeating rumors he heard.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.31.2020 at 5:56 pm

      There was no whistleblower; there was an anonymous accuser.

  6. Kazinski
    January.31.2020 at 5:53 pm

    According to Elizabeth Warren the failed impeachment will result in the downfall of the Supreme Court because Roberts didn’t meddle where he clearly had no Constitutional or Senate Delegated authority.

    The question Warren made Roberts read: “At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?”

    Was Warren trying to self sabotage her own case just the way Nadler and Schiff did by insulting the Senators? Why not insult the Chief Justice too, and the entire Supreme Court?

    I’m glad to see Murkowski in her surprise statement announcing her No vote threw it back in Warren’s face:
    “It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.”

    Whatever one thinks about the Senate deciding that the President’s conduct was didn’t warrant impeachment whether proved or not, it was their decision to make and there is no cause or reason for Elizabeth Warren to cast any blame on Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Warren’s own failings to swing her collegues.

  7. Commenter_XY
    January.31.2020 at 5:55 pm

    Thankfully, there will be no further witnesses. The House made their overwhelming case, and the Senate decided witnesses were just not needed. Now move to the vote and get this over with quickly. We the People can sort this out at the ballot box, and hopefully minimize the damage done to the Republic. This impeachment process from start to finish has been the most sorry-assed spectacle I have ever seen; a national embarrassment and a shameful episode in our history.

    Politicians in Washington DC should hang their collective heads in shame.

