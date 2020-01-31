Brickbat: Never Mind

The Jackson County, South Dakota, Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook of Chris Fox's van along with a message saying the van was "associated with confirmed criminal activity in Pennington County" and "appears to use the large antenna visible on the roof to intercept WiFi, stealing credit card information." These allegations weren't true. A Pennington County deputy says that department there has seen a spike in credit card fraud in that county, and some residents had feared the van might be involved, but they never had any confirmation of illegal activity. After talking to Fox, the Pennington County sheriff's office says it has confirmed nothing illegal was going on. Fox is a businessman who spends his winters driving to bicycle shows to buy bikes and parts to resell and touring national parks.