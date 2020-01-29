The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 29, 1923
1/29/1923: Justice Edward Sanford takes oath.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/29/1923: Justice Edward Sanford takes oath.
Advertisement
"It's a disservice to undergrads," said one student.
Journalist Jonathan Kaiman is one of the least famous, least powerful men to be brought down by the #MeToo movement. A year later, the fallout continues.
The internet has turned adult performers into media entrepreneurs.
When educators don't see their parents and students as customers, they make some really stupid decisions.
New York told landlords they couldn't pass along renovation costs, so landlords stopped doing renovations
This modal will close in 10