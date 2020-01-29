The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Senators Collins, Romney, and Murkowski ask about how to consider mixed motives

"President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption, and the promotion of national interest"

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Today, the Senators are posing written questions to counsel for both sides. The first question came from Senator Collins of Maine, who asked the question on behalf of herself, Senator Murkowski of Alaska, and Senator Romney of Utah. (You can find the clip at about 1:16 p.m ET). Here is my rough transcript:

Collins: Mr. Chief Justice, I send a question to the desk  on behalf of myself, Senator Murkowski, and Senator Romney.

Roberts: This is a question for the counsel for the President. If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption, and the promotion of national interest, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article I.

Senator Romney also tweeted this question (#2 on the list):

This question echoes my writings on Article I.

The President's lawyer, Patrick Philbin, responded that an action with mixed motives "could not possibly be the basis for an impeachable offense." If there is both some "personal" motive and some "legitimate public interest" motive, it could not be impeachable. He asked a hypothetical about what the relevant standard is to impeach: is it "48% legitimate, and 52% personal"? He added, "you can't divide it that way." The House must establish "there is no public interest at all."

The next portion of Philbin's answer is very, very similar to the argument I advanced in the Times, which Alan Dershowitz quoted from. Here is my rough transcript:

If there is something that shows a possible public interest, and the President could have that possible public interest motive, that destroys their case. So once you are into mixed motives land, it is clear that their case fails. That can't possibly be an impeachable offense at all. All elected officials to some extent have in mind how their conduct, how their policy decisions, will affect the next election. There is always some personal interest in the electoral outcome of policy decisions. And there's nothing wrong with that. That's part of representative democracy…If you have some part motive for personal electoral gain, that will somehow become an offense–it doesn't make any sense. That is totally unworkable. And it can't be the basis for removing a President.

Philbin concluded that the issues that President Trump discussed with the Ukrainian President "raised some public interest." It was "at least worth asking some question about it."

H/T to Peter Hurley for pointing out this exchange. I was on the road today and did not catch it live.

NEXT: Worst-Case 'Climate Porn' Is Counterproductive to Addressing Real Climate Change

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarcastr0
    January.29.2020 at 2:45 pm

    So anything a President does to get reelected is in the public interest. Not presumptively but rather definitionally.

    This is not an argument that belongs in a republican form of government.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.29.2020 at 2:57 pm

      No, the point is that democracy functions by aligning personal interest and the public good, by making advancing the public good politically beneficial.

      A prosecutor cracks down on gang crime in a city, that he’s in part doing this to win reelection is no big deal.

      You can’t demand that politicians may only act where doing so isn’t politically beneficial, that’s mad.

    2. Calvin
      January.29.2020 at 2:57 pm

      In fairness, that’s not quite right. Anything he does that’s otherwise within his legitimate authority. Perhaps that still a debatable proposition, but it’s proper proposition to debate.

      1. Josh R
        January.29.2020 at 3:06 pm

        I agree that is the proper framing of the issue. Does using Giuliani, rather than a government official, imply Trump’s actions were not within his legitimate authority?

        1. Bob from Ohio
          January.29.2020 at 3:09 pm

          Presidents have been using “off label” diplomats since Washington sent Jay to negotiate with the UK.

          1. Josh R
            January.29.2020 at 3:17 pm

            Have any been their personal attorney?

        2. Calvin
          January.29.2020 at 3:20 pm

          I think it could – I’m not sure about the contours of the law and practice concerning such things. Giuliani’s name has been dropped a lot, and I expected at the beginning of this process that those arguments would be fleshed out in clear terms; instead, the Ds seem to be using it solely for vague optical purposes, and the Rs have responded by giving it the back of their hand. I suspect that if Giuliani’s role were clearly improper, that case would have been clearly made as part of an article. To the extent that’s wrong and the Ds simply haven’t developed the issue, I personally would be open to considering it as part of a separate article (or even just a well-developed political argument).

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.29.2020 at 2:52 pm

    ‘ “a possible public interest” is plenty for us’

    Credulous clingers gotta credulously cling . . . they’re still awaiting vindication on birtherism.

  3. Joe_dallas
    January.29.2020 at 2:53 pm

    Rooting out corruption inherently has mixed motives, It is in the national interest and will be in the president’s interest since he will get positive credit for rooting out the corruption. Except in the case of rooting out corruption by democrats since that is solely for his personal benefit. Therefore investigating corruption by a democrat becomes and impeachable offense.

    1. Krayt
      January.29.2020 at 3:03 pm

      A fake investigation to embarrass or drive away support from another politician is wrong.

      Investigating actual corruption is in the national interest. I wish there were a hell of a lot more of it. So many who mysteriously get rich over the years, and their relatives and friends. So many. Yet something wrong is almost never found.

      To push a whattabout button, Hillary profits on 30 of 32 IPOs, a success rate the WSJ said neither they nor God had ever seen. Yet nothing wrong was found.

      Insert your favorite pol from either party here.

      1. bernard11
        January.29.2020 at 3:33 pm

        To push a whattabout button, Hillary profits on 30 of 32 IPOs

        Curious about the data here.

  4. OtisAH
    January.29.2020 at 2:56 pm

    “If there is something that shows a possible public interest…”

    Maybe the gop can subpoena witnesses and other evidence that supports the “public interest” claim? And maybe the White House, in the interest of helping the senate reach a fair conclusion and of exonerating the president, could provide those witnesses and evidence? Or is speculating that there might sorta might be such a reason just as good?

  5. apedad
    January.29.2020 at 2:59 pm

    Pubs have been crying that criminal trial standards should be used – but then they come out with this garbage.

    “Sure I robbed the bank but I didn’t take ALL the money.”

  6. Bob from Ohio
    January.29.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Yawn. Like it matters what the answers are.

  7. santamonica811
    January.29.2020 at 3:19 pm

    It’s a terrible argument, if only for the sake that, in just about all situations, one can, after-the-fact, manufacture *some* national interest rationale.
    This Republican senate would never have voted to convict Prez Nixon. “Sure, he was behind the break-in at the Watergate, and sure, he tried to cover it up.” But he firmly felt that his upcoming election was critical to our country’s future well-being, and his defeating the Democrat nominee–even in sleazy and unethical ways–was in America’s interest. Therefore, I/we vote to acquit.”

    It is such a dangerous precedent that the Republicans are actively trying to set . . . it frankly astonishes me. Because, of course, it would apply equally to future Democrats. If I were a Republican leader right now, and I thought that–as a whole–politicians from my party were more honorable and ethical than politicians from the Democrat/Democratic party; then I would want to make sure the precedent set was *more* restrictive, rather than a complete abandonment of restrictions. (“If future presidents have carte blanche to extort or induce foreign countries to tarnish their political opponents, I’m confident that we Republicans are honorable enough to not take advantage of that unethical opportunity. But those rascally Dems–that’s just the sort of underhanded mischief they’d stoop to.”)

    1. Josh R
      January.29.2020 at 3:24 pm

      That’s a fair point. But, Blackman has a fair one too. There are slippery slopes on either side of this hill.

      In this case, I believe the evidence is so overwhelming that Trump acted out of a corrupt motive, Trump can be removed from office without risking Blackman’s slippery slope. But if Trump is acquitted, it is hard to see how we avoid your slippery slope.

  8. mse326
    January.29.2020 at 3:30 pm

    Has any Senator asked what the statutory or constitutional basis of his authority to withhold for any reason is? That is one thing I still haven’t seen.

    1. santamonica811
      January.29.2020 at 3:34 pm

      Authority to withhold what? I’m not understanding the question. And when you say “his authority,” are you talking about the Senator’s authority? Trump’s authority? Or that of someone else???

Please to post comments