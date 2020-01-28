The Volokh Conspiracy
"To [Death] They Would Go Alone, Yet With All Mankind for Company"
A nice line for Justice Robert Jackson's "The Faith of My Fathers," an unfinished essay of his that has just been published.
The whole essay is much worth reading, and only 8 pages (at pp. 7-14 here). Note that it's the version left in Jackson's papers when he died in 1954, and it hasn't been edited for style or substance.
