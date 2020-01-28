Afghanistan

America Dropped a Record Number of Bombs on Afghanistan Last Year

Civilian deaths are also on the rise, and it's increasingly obvious that there is no clear strategy for the U.S. to "win" its longest military conflict.

(U.S. Air Force/agefotostock/Newscom)

The United States dropped 7,423 bombs on Afghanistan last year—that's an average of more than 20 per day—narrowly surpassing the previous record set in 2018.

It's a statistic that belies the notion that President Donald Trump is an anti-war commander-in-chief, and one that suggests America is still no closer to winning its longest military conflict.

Trump has overseen a massive escalation in the amount of ordnance fired at Afghanistan in the past two years, according to a new report from the U.S Air Force. But other than blasting thousands of new craters in the war-torn country and terrorizing the people unfortunate enough to live there, there is little evidence that bombing the hell out of what's left of the country is accomplishing any vital U.S. interest. Amid the record-breaking year of attacks, the Trump administration was holding on-and-off peace talks with the Taliban—you know, the same group we went to war nearly two decades ago to remove—aimed at handing over control of the country.

Not all of those 7,423 weapons were "bombs" in the traditional sense of the word. The report counted various types of ordnance, including missile strikes, large-caliber (105mm or greater) shells fired by combat aircraft, and strafing fire from 20mm cannons. U.S. and other coalition aircraft flew more than 8,800 missions in Afghanistan last year, and more than a quarter of those missions resulted in the firing of munitions, according to the Air Force report.

Still, it is perhaps unsurprising that the escalation in the number of explosive weapons fired at Afghanistan has coincided with an escalation in civilian deaths there. In 2018, when the U.S. dropped a then-record 7,362 bombs on the country, the United Nations documented 3,804 civilian deaths caused by ongoing conflicts in the country. About a quarter of those deaths were attributed to "pro-government forces," including Afghan national security forces, international military forces, and other pro-government militias.

Full data for 2019 has yet to be released by the United Nations. But through October of last year it looked like Afghanistan was on pace for its bloodiest year since at least 2009. Already in 2020, at least 15 civilians were killed by a U.S. airstrike in western Afghanistan.

It's true that most of the civilian deaths in Afghanistan are the result of terrorism and militia attacks, but it's equally true that the increase in U.S. bombing is not making Afghans any safer—in fact, it seems to be contributing to an overall escalation in violence.

Trump has also escalated the Afghanistan conflict in other ways. In 2017, he increased the numbers of troops deployed there by 3,000 in an attempt to finally "win" the war. But just like his predecessor—President Barack Obama hiked Afghanistan deployments by nearly 30,000 in 2010—Trump's attempt to break the quagmire in Central Asia has led to more bloodshed but little success.

And now the Trump administration does not even appear willing to explain its Afghanistan strategy to Congress. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to appear at a congressional hearing this week in which lawmakers grappled with the "Afghanistan Papers" published in December by The Washington Post. The Post's document dump showed that the Pentagon has been lying for years about the status of the war in Afghanistan, while top military brass have privately concluded that the U.S. has no clear strategy or path to victory.

Trump came into office promising to end America's wasteful post-9/11 wars. He's so far squandered his opportunity to do so.

Withdrawing from Afghanistan without a clear strategy for the country's future might invite chaos. Still, it's hard to argue that it would be any less productive for U.S. interests than the Trump administration's current "pray-and-spray" approach, which is saturating the country with explosives and blood but seems to be accomplishing little else.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Brandybuck
    January.28.2020 at 3:49 pm

    Someone remind me again how Trump is the peace president.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      January.28.2020 at 3:59 pm

      Someone remind me who said that he was the peace president.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.28.2020 at 4:03 pm

        Uhhhh …. himself, Trump? Didn’t he campaign on getting out of there?

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.28.2020 at 4:04 pm

          So you have a quote of him calling hkmself the peace president, SQRLSY?

          “Uhhhh”

          You should have stopped there.

          But since you didn’t, fetch that quote now and stop pretending “I’ll get us out of there” is the same as “I’m the peace president”

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            January.28.2020 at 4:19 pm

            You ask for literal things, yet quibble about unliteral things. Methinks you are a bit confused.

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
              January.28.2020 at 4:24 pm

              So you don’t have a quote of him calling himself the peace president. Got it.

              Now please, in the future, just save everyone the time and stop pretending “I’ll get us out of there” is the same as “I’m the peace president”

              If you were smarter, you would knowd that the two conditions aren’t mutually exclusive, SQRLSY

          2. Sometimes a Great Notion
            January.28.2020 at 4:25 pm

            “I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t,”

            “They gave one to Obama,” Trump said, claiming that the Democrat had “no idea” why he had received it. “That was the only thing I agreed with him on.”

            So not only the Noble Peace Prize but chemistry maybe. Granted since Obama and Yasser have one; it ain’t exactly for bring about peace.

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
              January.28.2020 at 4:26 pm

              I don’t see “I’m the peace president” nor anything like it, could you highlight it for me?

        2. TrickyVic (old school)
          January.28.2020 at 4:25 pm

          “”Didn’t he campaign on getting out of there?””

          Yes, and the liberals and establishment had a friggin cow.

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            January.28.2020 at 4:30 pm

            It’s fascinating to me that the idiots in this thread really seem to think “I’m going to get us out of there” can’t mean “I’m going to bomb their faces off until they quit then we can leave”

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2020 at 4:02 pm

      Yea, verily, where forth art his Nobel Peace Prize?

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.28.2020 at 4:05 pm

        I’d settle for a quote of him calling himself the peace president that you claimed existed, SQRLSY.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.28.2020 at 4:12 pm

        How many bombs do you have to drop before the Nobel Peace Prize people revoke the award?

    3. TrickyVic (old school)
      January.28.2020 at 4:06 pm

      Trump is on course to be the first president since Carter to not initiate war operations on a country.

      But the year is young.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.28.2020 at 4:07 pm

        Right, but he claimed he would get us out of there, and hasn’t yet, so that means all his other decisions are moot, according to an idiot.

      2. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        January.28.2020 at 4:09 pm

        Syria and a certain Iranian general would like a word with you along with all the people that have somehow been blowing up whenever anAmerican drone passes by.

        1. TrickyVic (old school)
          January.28.2020 at 4:11 pm

          Syria was started by Obama dumbass. The war in Iraq by Bush.

          1. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
            January.28.2020 at 4:13 pm

            Obama bombed the Syrian government? Where?

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
              January.28.2020 at 4:13 pm

              It’s like you think we can’t see you moving the goalposts.

            2. TrickyVic (old school)
              January.28.2020 at 4:24 pm

              Who initiated our war operations in Syria? Obama or Trump?

            3. Square = Circle
              January.28.2020 at 4:24 pm

              Obama bombed the Syrian government? Where?

              Remember the recent spat about Trump withdrawing troops from Syria?

              You must realize, on some level, that in order to have a conversation about withdrawing troops from Syria, there needs to be troops in Syria?

              Do you recall how those troops got there and who sent them?

        2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.28.2020 at 4:11 pm

          We had a word with them and you’re still wrong and Vic is right.

          Womp Womp.

        3. Red Rocks White Privilege
          January.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

          I realize you were busy not paying your bills and probably weren’t aware, but US combat operations in Syria started in September 2014, not 2017. The US was also responsible for arming Syrian rebels beginning in 2013. That certain Iranian general probably should have had troops who were smart enough to not write his name on the US embassy wall as their commander. You moron.

      3. Sometimes a Great Notion
        January.28.2020 at 4:27 pm

        Don’t worry our good friends the Saudi’s will lead him into one. And at that point, the media, will call him presidential. But so far, he is better then the last two “presidential” presidents.

    4. Nardz
      January.28.2020 at 4:11 pm

      You’ll have to settle for him being better than Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, or any alternative

    5. Raoul WalIenberg
      January.28.2020 at 4:36 pm

      Hey remember when he ended the illegal war Obama started in Syria and you shit in your pants about MUH KURDISH ALLIES!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Hey remember when Obama escalated in Afghanistan and oversaw the highest number of American service deaths since 2002 and you sat there picking your ass and drooling into your cup?

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2020 at 3:52 pm

    Trump needs to create a unilateral withdrawal program for Afghanistan, and it needs to be on an alarmingly short timeline. And when the last person turns out the lights, we need to leave a note on the table which reads, “Try this shit again and it won’t end well.”

  3. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.28.2020 at 3:54 pm

    The United States dropped 7,423 bombs on Afghanistan last year

    I’m sure they deserved it.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.28.2020 at 4:33 pm

      Someone has to keep the bomb factory busy.

    2. Echo Chamber
      January.28.2020 at 4:34 pm

      “The report counted various types of ordnance … and strafing fire …”
      Somebody is padding the stats.

      1. mad.casual
        January.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

        •Some figures may have changed due to data re-calculation and re-verification
        •Assets under CFACC control include a compilation of aircraft from all U.S. military branches of service, as well as Coalition aircraft; however, not all aircraft flying in the AOR fall under CFACC control.

        So, Canadian or Belgian pilots are a little slow to get their fingers off the trigger and the uptick has something to do with Trump.

  4. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
    January.28.2020 at 4:06 pm

    Whaever o’range man sez to me is ok. Yee-haw!!

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      January.28.2020 at 4:10 pm

      You’re fired!

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      January.28.2020 at 4:10 pm

      It’s not like you could do anything about it if it wasn’t

      1. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        January.28.2020 at 4:12 pm

        Ah yes, the great libertarian argument where you throw government power in the face of its opponent. Get fucked, goose-stepper.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.28.2020 at 4:18 pm

          No I meant you’re an irffectual nothing who can’t even pay his mortgage and spends hours a day crying on the internet.

          The fact that he’s also in charge of a government you have no control over is completely irrelevant

  5. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.28.2020 at 4:08 pm

    If Obama would have actually ended the war in Afghanistan instead of trying to take credit as if he did, we wouldn’t be talking about it.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.28.2020 at 4:34 pm

      As soon as Osama was dropped into the bottom of the sea; he should have left. Mission Accomplished. But then all those young girls would have lost the opportunity to go to school (yes, that is a bit of a reduction).

  6. mad.casual
    January.28.2020 at 4:37 pm

    Not all of those 7,423 weapons were “bombs” in the traditional sense of the word. The report counted various types of ordnance, including missile strikes, large-caliber (105mm or greater) shells fired by combat aircraft, and strafing fire from 20mm cannons.

    Uh, the devil really is in the details here guys and glossing it over is kinda dishonest.

    7,000 rounds is like 2 min. of fire from a GAU-8 and any civilians killed would be attached to the armored vehicles that was having depleted uranium delivered to it.

    7,000 bombs on the other hand, could easily rival the bombing of Dresden.

    So, “Trump” firing 7,000 rounds of 20mm into Soleimani’s (who wasn’t the target) corpse is very different than “Obama or Bush” dropping explosives to kill the al-Awlaki’s and whomever happened to be in the cafe or at the wedding with them.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2020 at 4:52 pm

      This is just lazy reporting. That stuff’s all included in the mission reports and it should be easy enough to contact the Pentagon PA office and ask them for clarification on which missions saw actual bombs dropped.

      It’s also been obvious to anyone who’s been involved in the military over the last 19 years that no one in the government has a fucking clue about how to extricate the US out of Afghanistan that doesn’t result in a repeat of what happened in Iraq. Regardless of the long-term strategic implications, Obama’s biggest fuck-up was not flying everyone home within 24 hours of Bin Laden being killed.

Please to post comments