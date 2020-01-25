More on Copyright Lawyer Richard Liebowitz

From Judge Jesse M. Furman in Usherson v. Bandshell Artist Mgmt. (for more on Richard Liebowitz, see these posts):

In the colloquy that followed the evidentiary hearing in this case on January 8, 2020, defense counsel advised the Court that he had reason to believe that Paragraph 9 of the Complaint — which alleges that the photograph at issue in this case (the "Photograph") "was registered with United States Copyright Office and was given Copyright Registration Number VAu 1-080-046" ("Registration 046") — was inaccurate. [Generally speaking, before a copyright lawsuit is filed, the plaintiff must register the copyrighted work. -EV] In response, counsel to Richard Liebowitz and the Liebowitz Law Firm, James Freeman, represented that Paragraph 9 of the Complaint "was based on Mr. Usherson's representation that the photograph in this case was under that copyright registration number"; that counsel had no "reason to doubt the veracity of [Mr. Usherson's] representations"; and that, before filing suit, counsel verified that Mr. Usherson was the claimant for Registration 046, but did not take additional steps to confirm that the Photograph was actually registered. The Court then ordered Plaintiff's counsel to submit a letter-brief "indicating, one, whether the photograph at issue in this case was, in fact, registered with the Copyright Office; and, two, if it was not, why sanctions would not be appropriate based on the allegation in paragraph 9 of the complaint."

Pursuant to the Court's Order, Mr. Liebowitz filed a letter-brief on January 17, 2020. In his letter, Mr. Liebowitz concedes that Paragraph 9 of the Complaint "is inaccurate" because the Photograph "was not registered as part of the 046 Registration." Mr. Liebowitz reports further that "the Photograph was registered in Plaintiff's name under registration number VAu 1-373-272" ("Registration 272"), with an "effective date of August 22, 2019" — more than one month after this lawsuit was filed. Mr. Liebowitz attributes the problem (although it is not clear if the problem to which he refers is the inaccuracy of Paragraph 9 or the failure to register the Photograph in the first instance) to "administrative mistake[] or "clerical error[]" — but he does not elaborate on the nature or source of the purported mistake or error. Ultimately, Mr. Liebowitz contends that the Court cannot impose sanctions "for designating an incorrect copyright registration number in the initial complaint" without "a specific showing of bad faith conduct on [the] part of Mr. Liebowitz, the attorney who signed the complaint, respecting the registration itself."

[Footnote: Mr. Liebowitz also accuses defense counsel of "violat[ing]" the Court's Order by raising the registration issue at the January 8, 2020 hearing, "which was narrowly limited to the question of whether Mr. Liebowitz obtained certain permissions from the Mediator." Not so. Defense counsel did not seek to introduce evidence with respect to the issue during the evidentiary hearing itself, which was — per the Court's earlier Order — "narrowly limited." Instead, as an officer of the Court, he brought it to the Court's attention in the colloquy that followed the evidentiary hearing. That was entirely appropriate.]

Mr. Liebowitz's unsworn letter raises more questions than it answers.