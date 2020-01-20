"Fraudulent Lawsuits and Illegal Hacks to Silence Online Consumer Complaints"

Some of it may be familiar to our readers (see here for my brief on the "fraudulent lawsuits" side of the analysis), but there's a new item, too:

[Aaron] Minc advertises himself as an internet defamation attorney, capable of "removing damaging content from the internet."

He can be seen in an advertisement with a man named Pierre Zarokian, who runs a reputation management company called Submit Express. "We've helped many companies get rid of Ripoff Report, and we've been successful in doing this," Zarokian says in an online video. In 2018, the FBI arrested Zarokian and charged him with felony conspiracy after he was caught paying an international hacker in [Cyprus] to remove Ripoff Report complaints for his clients.

A FBI search warrant obtained by FOX 11 reveals chat logs between Zarokian and the hacker, in which Zarokian provides Ripoff Report links for the hacker to remove.Federal documents reveal that hacker used brute force methods to get into Ripoff Report's system and remove over 100 complaints in total…..

Zarokian [has] pleaded guilty to his felony charges. In a sworn statement he signed with the feds, Zarokian admitted to paying the hacker $1,000 per complaint removal, then charging his client a removal fee of between $1,000 and $5,000.