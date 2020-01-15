The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 15, 1908
1/15/1908: Muller v. Oregon argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/15/1908: Muller v. Oregon argued.
The court says 12 years was "obviously harsh," but hey, at least it wasn't 15.
By complaining to Yale about Bandy Lee's violation of the Goldwater Rule, Dershowitz lets her portray herself as a brave dissident.
Maybe now would be a good time for Democrats to recognize that identity-politics signaling doesn't translate into votes.
The nation's only female Olympic medalist says she has permanently left the Islamic Republic due to the oppression of women.
The officer was suspended for only six days.
This modal will close in 10