Research

Fed Scientists Filmed Themselves Giving Monkeys Brain Damage. A Watchdog Group Wants the Footage.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health reportedly damaged monkeys' brains with acid before showing them pictures of fruit.

(Dreamstime.com)

The White Coat Waste Project (WCW), a nonprofit opposed to tax-funded animal testing, is suing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) following its failure to provide the group with records related to the department's experiments on primates.

WCW had submitted two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records requests seeking videos, photographs, and animal welfare reports related to studies performed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which is housed within HHS, on monkeys.

The experiments involved damaging the monkeys' brains with ibotenic acid before showing them pictures of faces alongside everyday objects, like fruit, or attempting to scare them with rubber spiders and snakes. The goal was to explore which parts of the brain are responsible for facial recognition and defense responses.

WCW filed two records requests with the NIH in June and September 2019. In both cases, according to WCW's lawsuit, staff at the NIH first attempted to negotiate the release of the requested records before they stopped responding to WCW emails altogether.

The group filed its lawsuit in December, claiming HHS had failed to comply with FOIA.

"There is a very troubling lack of transparency and accountability about how the NIH is spending its money," says Justin Goodman of WCW. "We're confident that this lawsuit will shed some light on how tax dollars are being spent so the public can judge for itself if it wants bureaucrats to give monkeys brain damage and show them pictures of fruit."

The NIH declined a request for comment, citing the pending litigation.

Goodman says that WCW obtained information about these experiments on primates from public records requests, grant applications, and published NIH studies. He claims the government has spent some $100 million on monkey experiments since the Carter administration.

Science reports that the NIH owns 7,000 monkeys, and has increased its use of these animals in research "involving pain and distress" by 50 percent since 2014.

The 2020 spending bill passed in December included a provision requiring the NIH to inform Congress about its efforts to find alternatives to primate testing.

"Taxpayers are sick and tired of the government's multimillion-dollar monkey business, like giving primates brain damage and then scaring them with rubber snakes and spiders," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.), who helped sponsor that legislation, told the Washington Examiner, calling the NIH's monkey experiments "expensive, unnecessary, and inhumane."

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.14.2020 at 12:52 pm

    It seems like a pretty crude way of investigating where signals came from; once one section has been ruled out, that monkey is no longer useful. Seems it should be simpler and cheaper to insert probes and see which areas generate signals. Of course, I am no brain scientist, so what do I know?

    What I do know is that if all science were donation funded, I’d never donate to this one, and part of me wonders if the researchers simply took the easy expensive way because taxpayer money is easy enough to get. I don’t know how grants work either, as far as which fields are easier to fund than others. But being government, I have suspicions.

    1. SIV
      January.14.2020 at 12:58 pm

      Ibotenic acid is the least destructive monkey brain-lesioning agent we have. End government funded science. It’s unconstitutional for non-military applications.

      1. $park¥ is the Worst
        January.14.2020 at 1:08 pm

        It’s unconstitutional for non-military applications.

        Where do you think those brain damaged monkeys are headed?

        1. SIV
          January.14.2020 at 1:20 pm

          Your mom’s sex swing?

        2. Jerryskids
          January.14.2020 at 1:22 pm

          To Iowa?

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.14.2020 at 12:53 pm

    Fed Scientists Filmed Themselves Giving Monkeys Brain Damage.

    Forcing them to watch CNN, Clockwork Orange style? That crosses an ethical line.

  3. SIV
    January.14.2020 at 12:55 pm

    Just abolish the NIH. All libertarians should oppose government funded-science crowding out private sector monkey brain-lesioning

  4. Dillinger
    January.14.2020 at 1:00 pm

    >>The goal was to explore which parts of the brain are responsible for facial recognition and defense responses.

    what the fuck assholes ruining a bunch of monkeys is a soul-burning way to find out i am outraged i fund this.

  5. BearOdinson
    January.14.2020 at 1:10 pm

    This is one of those areas I don’t ever talk to my wife about. She is quite libertarian in politics, but she loses her mind anytime the discussion goes to animals.
    First of all, as others have said, get the government out of the science research game, and the whole “tax dollars” argument goes out the window.
    But, ultimately the question still comes down to: do animals have “rights”? Or conversely, do people have any ethical responsibility when it comes to the treatment of animals?
    Most of us instinctively recoil at the idea of these kind of experiments. They do seem unnecessarily cruel. But, then we have no problem eating a nice, juicy hamburger and ask no questions about how the cow was treated.
    We all (justifiably so) get incensed when another cop shoots a dog. But, is it because the cop harmed an animal? Or because he stole valuable property from someone?
    I do struggle with the question of “animal rights”. I love my dogs almost like members of the family. But, in some countries, they eat dog. And I don’t think I can construct a logical argument as to why it is wrong to eat dog, provided they aren’t stealing dogs from other people.
    Anyone have any thoughts on this?

    1. Square = Circle
      January.14.2020 at 1:22 pm

      It’s a tricky area as far as rights, since you can’t expect moral agency from animals. So it’s hard to codify ‘animal rights’ legally speaking. OTOH, I think we all naturally recoil at the arbitrary and unnecessary cruelty being shown here.

      There are ways in which animal research is medically necessary, but a lot of it isn’t. I tend to agree with those who say that having the government do these sorts of studies is going to pervert them – there gets to be a momentum to a government-funded program where it self-perpetuates for the sake of self-perpetuation. It wouldn’t really be at all surprising to find that these researchers don’t have a very specific thesis they’re pursuing or even any good reason to be doing the study at all other than continuing their funding stream.

      OTOH, in the private sector you get cosmetic product testing that is arguably unnecessary and needlessly cruel, but at least private sector testing is going to limit how many resources are wasted for no purpose.

      FWIW, I think our outrage at cops shooting dogs has to do with our sympathy for the dogs, rather than our sense that the dogs are property.

  6. EscherEnigma
    January.14.2020 at 1:13 pm

    I mean, if this WCW group is willing to volunteer and wave their rights, then we can stop experimenting on monkeys tomorrow.

    Which is to say, I’ll have to beg pardon, but there’s always some busy-body group upset that science doesn’t see animals as people and does experiments on animals that would be unethical to do on people.

    And sorry, but layman publications (which Reason is one of) tend to be super-shitty at accurately reporting scientific research or results. Even if I give them the benefit of the doubt that they aren’t intending to misrepresent, there is no benefit of the doubt that they haven’t misrepresented stuff. So I’ll save the outrage over giving monkeys acid when I read it from a source that actually understands the research process.

