Brazilian Judge Blocks Gay Jesus Movie, Supreme Court Reverses

Reuters (Fabio Texeira) reported:

A Brazilian judge ordered the streaming entertainment service Netflix to stop showing a controversial movie depicting Jesus as a gay man, according to court documents made public on Wednesday.

In the ruling against Netflix, the state court judge said: "The right to freedom of expression … is not absolute."

The First Temptation of Christ, created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos, portrays Jesus bringing home a presumed boyfriend to meet his family.

The show, which started playing on Netflix last month as a Christmas special, has caused an uproar among Brazil's conservative Christians.