Obamacare Update: House and Blue States File Petitions for Certiorari, and Seek Expedited Review This Term

Under the proposed schedules, the Supreme Court would hear the case at the end of April or in special May sitting

On December 18, 2018, the Fifth Circuit decided Texas v. United States, the constitutional challenge to Obamacare. (A revised opinion was issued on December 20.) At the time, I expected the House of Representatives, and the Blue States, would file their cert petitions within a manner of days. After oral argument, the writing was on the wall. The documents could have been prepared in advance. If they hustled Texas's response would have been due by January 20–just in time for the pivotal January 24 conference. If Texas's request for an extension was denied, then the case could have been heard this term, without the need to grant a motion to expedite. Critically, four votes are required for cert; five votes are required to expedite.

But the House and California did not file right away. They waited more than two weeks. Today, both parties filed cert petitions (House and California). To be sure, their pleadings were filed at a rapid pace; but not super rapid pace. We know from the travel ban litigation that elite law firms can prepare quality pleadings in a very short time.

Under the Court's normal rules of proceeding, it will be virtually impossible for the case to be heard this term. Generally, petitions granted at the end of January will be argued at the end of April. Petitions granted in February are usually heard the following term. The Court seldom grants May sittings. Based on my count, over the past quarter-century, there have only been three May cases.

As a result, both parties filed motions to expedite (House and California).  The House offered two proposed briefing schedules. (To further the feeling of Groundhog Day, former Solicitor General Donald Verrilli was counsel for the brief).

Under the first option, the respondents brief would be due in 18 days:

  • January 15, 2020—Amici supporting cert
  • January 21, 2020—Respondent brief
  • January 21, 2020—Petition distributed
  • January 23, 2020—House files reply brief.
  • January 24, 2020—Court considers petition at conference
  • February 24, 2020—Petitioner's opening brief due
  • March 23, 2020—Respondents' brief due
  • April 17, 2020—Petitioner's reply brief due
  • April 27, 28, or 29, 2020—Oral argument

Under the second option, the respondents brief would be due in 31 days:

  • January 17, 2020—Amici supporting cert
  • February 3, 2020—Respondent brief
  • February 5, 2020—Petition distributed
  • February 12, 2020—House files reply brief.
  • February 21, 2020—Court considers petition at conference
  • March 20, 2020—Petitioner's opening brief due
  • April 20, 2020—Respondents' brief due
  • May 8, 2020—Petitioner's reply brief due May 2020 Oral argument

Practically speaking, either the Chief Justice or Justice Kavanaugh will be lobbied to provide a "courtesy fifth." If they decline to provide such a vote, this petition will be heard next term, if at all. Recall, the Fifth Circuit's decision did not issue any final ruling. Moreover, a stay is in place.  The Court may simply wait for a later juncture to consider the legal issues. Issues of standing, the constitutionality of the mandate, and the proper rule for the severability analysis, can be heard at any time.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. mad_kalak
    January.3.2020 at 3:19 pm

    Hopefully, Trump appoints a 3rd justice who, with the wind at their back, is willing to put the final nail in the coffin of this many-tentacled monstrosity.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      January.3.2020 at 3:24 pm

      A third justice who is willing to impose a remedy that harms third parties for to relieve the plaintiffs of a non-justiciable injury? Doesn’t sound very likely.

      Also not very likely that Mitch McConnell is going to want to answer the question, “You previously said that the American people should have a voice in the selection of the next Justice. Why did they deserve a voice then, but not now?”

      1. Bob from Ohio
        January.3.2020 at 3:32 pm

        “not very likely that Mitch McConnell is going to want to answer the question”

        Mitch would have a confirmation vote before noon on Inauguration Day if that is what it took.

        1. Commenter_XY
          January.3.2020 at 3:38 pm

          I agree = Mitch would have a confirmation vote before noon on Inauguration Day if that is what it took.

      2. Sarcastr0
        January.3.2020 at 3:32 pm

        Yeah m_k’s reactionary desire to kill the ACA with nary a mention of making any kind of legal sense is more or less where the right is on most issues.

        But in a similar vein, I expect McConnell’s answer to the question you think would be uncomfortable will be the equivalent of a simple ‘F-you’ and a smile.

        1. mad_kalak
          January.3.2020 at 3:35 pm

          You define killing Obamacare as “reactionary”…. that you think it is progress is bad enough, but trying to get rid of it is normal give and take within the 40 yard lines of American politics. It’s not like it’s been there since the founding, the law isn’t but a decade or so old.

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          January.3.2020 at 3:40 pm

          Is he really prepared to answer why he doesn’t care about democratic values and voters anymore? I’m not so sure. He can probably make up different excuses about precedents involving party alignment and what have you, but at the end of the day he said it on Twitter and on the floor of the Senate; “The American people deserve a voice.” I don’t think he can escape it, and he knows that deep down even if he wants to pretend otherwise to conservative crowds.

          1. mad_kalak
            January.3.2020 at 3:42 pm

            Do you think Obama felt twinges of guilt when he looked in the mirror, after saying so many times on national TV…”If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.”

            They are politicians….they lie, and they all have a bit of a sociopathic tendency in them.

        3. Commenter_XY
          January.3.2020 at 3:43 pm

          Sarcastr0, PPACA as originally written and implemented is pretty much dead. As a practical matter, regardless of political viewpoint, it is mostly gone. To my way of thinking, now we can argue the true philosophical crux of the matter: Is it constitutional for the Federal government to compel an autonomous individual to purchase a product.

    2. mad_kalak
      January.3.2020 at 3:33 pm

      “A third justice who is willing to impose a remedy that harms third parties for to relieve the plaintiffs of a non-justiciable injury? Doesn’t sound very likely.”

      Yet, here were are, balanced on the edge of a knife. Not to mention, that in the past the Chief Justice could have not saved the law either. Similar sky is falling arguments were made when SCOTUS when it ruled portions of the Voting Rights Act, essentially, as outdated.

      McConnell has already said he’d schedule a vote if an opening occurs. Not very nice, but then, neither was impeachment on such weak charges. Yes, yes, I know it is a tit-for-tat that is further polarizes.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        January.3.2020 at 3:44 pm

        It’s not just “not very nice.” He’d be saying Americans actually don’t deserve a voice in the selection. It would be super damaging for his party. He and the party can’t withstand that criticism, and despite bluster to conservative audiences, he knows that.

