The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 1, 1863
1/1/1863: Emancipation Proclamation issued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/1/1863: Emancipation Proclamation issued.
St. Charles County law enforcement used shady practices to seize motorists' assets without convictions.
“Incarceration should not even be a response to drug possession.”
The two Democratic billionaires have spent a combined $200 million on campaign ads already. That doesn't mean much to them, but the opportunity costs are staggering.
according to Prof. Mark Liberman (Language Log):
Two victims were killed at a church shooting in White Settlement, Texas. It would have been much worse had some parishioners not been armed.
This modal will close in 10