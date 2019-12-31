The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 31, 1884
12/31/1884: Justice Stanley Forman Reed's birthday.
