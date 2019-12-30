Mass Shootings

A 'Good Guy With a Gun' Prevented a Texas Church Shooting From Becoming a Massacre

Two victims were killed at a church shooting in White Settlement, Texas. It would have been much worse had some parishioners not been armed.

(Yffy Yossifor/TNS/Newscom)

Three people are dead following a shooting at a church service Sunday in White Settlement, Texas. A gunman killed two parishioners in the church just outside Fort Worth before being fatally shot by members of the church's volunteer security team.

The names of the perpetrator and victims have not been released as of this writing, and the motivation for the crime is currently unclear. One FBI agent described the shooter as a transient person from the area who had been arrested multiple times.

One thing we do know: the death toll likely would have been higher had the church's security team not been armed.

"We lost two great men today," said Britt Farmer, senior minister at the West Freeway Church of Christ, where the shooting happened, at a press conference. "It could have been a lot worse. I'm thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves."

Texas politicians and law enforcement were also quick to praise the church's security team, which they say prevented a larger massacre of the 242 people attending the Sunday service.

"Two of the parishioners who are volunteers on the security force drew their weapons and took out the killer immediately, saving an untold number of lives," said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at a Sunday night press conference.

The Texas legislature passed a bill in May 2019 eliminating a provision of state law that prohibited licensed firearm owners from possessing a handgun in places of worship. Prior to the passage of that law, which went into effect in September, it was unclear under what circumstances a person was legally able to carry a handgun in a church.

According to The New York Times, the West Freeway Church has had a security team for over 10 years, so it's not clear this new law had any bearing on whether the church would have had armed security present.

Still, the details of the shooting seem to vindicate the oft-derided phenomenon of a "good guy with a gun" stopping or preventing mass shootings. Gun rights advocates argued that allowing people to carry firearms in public places can deter unprovoked firearm violence, and also enable people to quickly stop such shooters.

In the White Settlement case, members of the church's security team were able to intervene immediately, thereby stopping additional bloodshed. A 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where parishioners were unarmed, saw 26 people killed by a mass shooter. Meanwhile, gun control advocates are arguing that the fact that the White Settlement shooting happened at all is evidence that we need tighter restrictions of firearm ownership.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D–Texas), who spent much of his failed presidential bid arguing for confiscating people's AR-15s, declared that "what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working."

"It's no coincidence that the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the country," tweeted the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence, which advocates bans on what it calls "weapons of war."

By arguing that we should ban certain firearms because they can be used to kill a lot of people in a short period of time, gun control advocates are acknowledging that mass shooters will continue to exist. Advocates of armed civilian "good guys" pretty much accept that premise as well. Which side is pushing a more effective solution to reduce mass shooting deaths?

Reason's Jacob Sullum has tirelessly pointed out that plenty of mass shooters are able to kill a lot of people despite using ordinary handguns or shotguns (like the shooter in the White Settlement case) that would not fit even the broadest definition of "weapon of war" or "assault weapon."

Restricting firearms, by contrast, could well deprive people of the means they need to defend themselves during a mass shooting.

The White Settlement case is one example where armed, private citizens saved a lot of lives. In an imagined counter-factual where none of the parishioners were armed, and "weapons of war" were banned, the shooter still would have been able to kill a lot of people.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.30.2019 at 2:30 pm

    I have had a theory for some time that the Dem leadership (Pelosi et al) figured they had a slim chance of beating Trump in 2020 and decided to let the kids run wild, to get it out of their system, because come 2024, who do the Republicans have? Trump is a one man show; all the 2024 GOP candidates will bebut pale shadows of Trump. Come 2024, the Demo adults can come roaring back and smash whichever pale shadow comes out of the GOP circus.

    And that is also why the Dems decided to not just touch the third rail of gun control,but go hog wild. Get it out of their system. Show the young pups that it is a bad platform, show them what happens when Beto or others talk of confiscating guns. Get it out of their system.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.30.2019 at 2:31 pm

      P.S. I don’t know if I actually believe this. Sometimes it seems a better theory than other times.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.30.2019 at 2:50 pm

      “I have had a theory for some time that the Dem leadership (Pelosi et al) figured they had a slim chance of beating Trump in 2020”

      Actually, Democrats are guaranteed to win in 2020. They’re up against a disgraced, impeached incumbent during a terrible economy. Not even Russian hacking will help Drumpf this time.

      #BlueWave

    3. John
      December.30.2019 at 3:18 pm

      Nope. You give them too much credit. First, no politician will ever just write off an election. They are too unpredictable and too much is at stake. The Democrats have gone full retard because the people who are smart enough to know better either are not in the party anymore or can’t control the ones who are not.

      Second, your theory assumes the kids will learn something. They won’t. If Trump is re-elected, they will remember everything and learn nothing. The fault will be that Trump cheated or that the nominee wasn’t really a leftist. Even if the party leaders followed your plan it wouldn’t work because leftists never learn the right lessons.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.30.2019 at 2:31 pm

    White Settlement, Texas.

    There are no good guys with guns in White Supremacist, Texas.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      December.30.2019 at 2:59 pm

      This town is right across the border from Problematic, Oklahoma.

  3. H. Farnham
    December.30.2019 at 2:39 pm

    “It could have been a lot worse. I’m thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves.”

    I would have hoped the minister’s thought process would be more along the lines of ‘God allows that’; it’s called free-will. The government simply didn’t infringe upon it in this instance.

  4. Ken Shultz
    December.30.2019 at 2:56 pm

    “By arguing that we should ban certain firearms because they can be used to kill a lot of people in a short period of time, gun control advocates are acknowledging that mass shooters will continue to exist.”

    Three points:

    1) AR-15s became popular because of the assault weapons ban, and sales are still driven by the fear of a ban.

    Before the assault weapons ban during the Clinton administration, hardly anyone even knew they wanted an AR-15. Banning them is a big part of what made them so popular. As recently as the Obama administration, AR-15 sales would skyrocket in the aftermath of every mass shooting–for fear that the Obama administration would ban them. Since Trump was elected, AR-15 sales have plummeted–because people are no longer so afraid of them being banned. Colt has even decided to stop manufacturing AR-15s for the consumer market because demand has dried up.

    Moral of the story: If you want to blame someone for the popularity and proliferation of AR-15s in this country, blame the gun grabbers. It really is mostly their fault.

    2) Fetishistic coverage of mass shootings probably contributes to their frequency.

    If the allure of being a mass shooter to a nut-job is about being someone important, sensationalist coverage of mass shooters by the news media surely must contribute to that. If you’re a psychopath who wants the media to devote a whole week of sensationalist coverage to you personally, there’s an easy way to accomplish that. All you have to do is be a psychopath who doesn’t care about the lives of other people or yourself, and the news media has shown you how to do the rest. The media should be ashamed of itself. They’re basically glorifying mass shootings in the minds of marginalized psychopaths. It’s disgusting.

    3) 8chan

    8chan murder spree enthusiasts are surely among the internet’s most horrible people. I’m not sure if they ever found themselves a new home. The last batch of comments I saw quoted from them, they were trolling about how such and such a mass shooter was an idiot and a failure because he got himself killed before he could kill more than a couple of victims. Truly deplorable speech, but I can’t help but wonder if that kind of speech doesn’t also deter more would-be mass shooters. If you’re an isolated, socially awkward person, probably the last thing you want to do is get yourself killed only to be ridiculed for it by the 8chan trolls you were trying to impress.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.30.2019 at 3:14 pm

      ARs are also good, cheap, and customizable; their modularity allows a tremendous variety for all budgets; the ammo is relatively cheap; and the softish recoil makes them fun for a lot more people then .30-caliber rifles.

      1. Ken Shultz
        December.30.2019 at 3:40 pm

        Are you saying that because of that, gun grabbers aren’t responsible for making AR-15s infamous and popular in the first place or that AR-15 sales aren’t driven by the fear of bans?

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.30.2019 at 3:21 pm

      Also note that this mass killing will not be categorized as a mass killing by most sites because it had fewer than 4 deaths, including the shooter.

      See this site.

      He looked at all spree killings (not family, not robbery, etc) and found something very interesting. When civilians stopped spree killers by being at the scene, as in this church, there were almost always fewer than 4 deaths. Often the killer would shoot himself as soon as he saw a civilian with a gun. But spree killers stopped by police almost always had more victims simply because it took so long for the police to show up.

      Ergo, sites which only count 4 or more deaths as mass shootings undercount shooters stopped by civilians.

      Whether the original division was intentional or not, continuing it must be. It is soooooo handy to not show how good guys with a gun stop so many bad guys with guns.

      1. Ken Shultz
        December.30.2019 at 3:43 pm

        He would have kept shooting if he hadn’t been killed. Because he didn’t kill more people before he was killed by a civilian exercising his Second Amendment rights doesn’t mean that a civilian exercising his Second Amendment rights didn’t save the lives of more people–no matter how various websites count mass shootings.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    December.30.2019 at 3:05 pm

    …before being fatally shot by members of the church’s volunteer security team.

    THEY COUNT AS DE FACTO POLICE. So I’m chalking this up to first responders saving the day from a gunman who otherwise would have been stopped at the door by the law banning guns in places of worship if it hadn’t been callously lifted.

  6. Longtobefree
    December.30.2019 at 3:16 pm

    1. “I’m thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves.”
    The government just stopped violating you God given (natural) right to stay alive.
    2. “Prior to the passage of that law, which went into effect in September, it was unclear under what circumstances a person was legally able to carry a handgun in a church.”
    Prior to the passage, and after the passage, you are constitutionally allowed to carry a handgun, or any other armament, anywhere you damn well please.

    Welcome to the revolution.

  7. I, Woodchipper
    December.30.2019 at 3:42 pm

    cnn: “two people were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church” You can bet on it.

