The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

The Other Impeachment Article

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Over at the New York Times, I have an op-ed on Article II of the impeachment of President Trump. This article charges the president with obstruction of Congress because of his refusal to provide witnesses and documents to the House as part of its impeachment inquiry.

The House Democrats have not done a particularly good job of laying the groundwork for this article. They devoted hardly any time in congressional committees to the issue of presidential obstruction. They largely ignored it in their presentation of the president's misconduct. They muddied the waters by also pursuing a lawsuit hoping the courts will weigh in in favor of their right to this material. They are "threatening" to sit on the articles of impeachment unless the Republicans agree to hear in trial the very testimony that forms the basis of the obstruction charge.

Nonetheless, the president's unusual and extreme defiance of Congress demands a response if Congress is going to be able to preserve its own constitutional prerogatives. Impeachment is not the only possible response to such obstruction, but it is a possible response. Hopefully, the Republicans in Congress will not succumb to the temptation to defend the president by arguing that it is actually a good thing for a White House to engage in blanket obstruction of congressional oversight, up to and including impeachment inquiries.

Here's a taste:

The White House has claimed that it is not for Congress to question how executive officers are conducting their duties, but rather that it is for the executive to judge whether legislators are performing theirs — and to ignore, stonewall and obstruct Congress when the executive is not satisfied with the answer. In doing so the Trump administration is, in effect, seeking to undo the constitutional checks put in place at our founding.

Read the whole thing here.

NEXT: The Fifth Circuit ACA Case: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    December.19.2019 at 12:25 pm

    Extreme? I suppose you could make that argument. Unusual? Hardly.

  2. Eddy
    December.19.2019 at 12:32 pm

    Paywalled. I’m sure it’s a good article, though.

    I don’t think executive privilege should be recognized at all – at least when Congress is investigating subjects within its legislative or judicial power.

    The availability of the courts, though, indicates that Congress has alternate remedies before going for impeachment.

    I’d be less indulgent of Pres. Trump if he were the first to try to use executive privilege against Congress. But his predecessors have been doing this at least since 1954, when Eisenhower refused to give information about the operations of the government – operations Congress appropriated the money for – to a subcommittee of the Government Operations Committee. Eisenhower got away with it because (a) who’s going to impeach Eisenhower and (b) his adversary was Joseph “Beelzebub” McCarthy.

    Since then we’ve seen Presidents use “executive privilege” against Congress on a bipartisan basis, on issues essential to Congress’s work.

    This has muddied the waters so much – and Congress has been so ambivalent about asserting its prerogatives – and the courts haven’t killed executive privilege like they should have – so a President can basically rely on good faith on executive privilege for anything. The way to stop this is for the courts to put a stop to this, and for Congress to impeach and convict anyone who defies the courts. The courts are the closest to an impartial arbiter we have in Congress/President disputes.

    Once “executive privilege” has been recognized as a fake privilege, it will be time enough to impeach any President who dares use it.

  3. MKE
    December.19.2019 at 12:32 pm

    That’s fair. Criticizing “the president’s unusual and extreme defiance of Congress” while ignoring that the president was reacting the House’s “unusual and extreme” abuse of process and precedent throughout this impeachment farce.

  4. Lee Moore
    December.19.2019 at 12:38 pm

    The legislature is empowered to inquire into the conduct of the officers in the other two branches of government and remove them if necessary — the impeachment power is the paramount symbol of the primacy of Congress in the constitutional scheme.

    The Constitution provides the House with the power to impeach, and the Senate with the power to try an impeachment. It does not provide any power to “investigate.” However, any citizen has power, aka liberty, to investigate anything he pleases, though he does not get any power to issue subpoenas or compel witnesses. Members of the House obviously have this same power as citizens. The problem is that the Constitution offers the House no “compulsive” powers with which to pursue any investigation into impeachment.

    It is impossible for Congress to meet its constitutional responsibilities if the executive branch refuses to cooperate with its lawful investigations.

    If this is true, then happily the Constitution provides a mechanism for Congress to acquire powers to compel the Executive. If it is indeed impossible for the House to exercise its impeachment power without acquiring compusive legal powers to issue subpoenas and compel witnesses, the Necessary and Proper Clause gives Congress the power to pass laws granting itself those compulsive powers.

    Hence all Congress has to do is use the powers it already has in Statute, or if those are thought inadequate, pass some more. There is no reason to beleve the Courts will not enforce them, if the Courts agree that they are Necessary and Proper for carrying into execution the impeachment power.

    If the Presdent refuses to comply with a final Court order in such matters that’s a perfectly good reason to impeach him. But until then, not so much.

    1. Bruce Hayden
      December.19.2019 at 1:07 pm

      Possibly disagree. The problem here is that the ultimate goal of this article of impeachment is Presidential decision making. What the Democrats seem to be attempting to discover is whether the President voiced any sort of improper motive in his decision making, which could then be used against him in their Abuse of Power claim. And the problem is the Presidency has equal legitimacy to Congress under our Constitution. Separation of Power essentially requires that Congress cannot interfere with the operation of the Presidency merely by passing a law.

      The way around this in many cases revolves around the fact that Congress created much of the Executive Branch through legislation, and as a result have A1S1 oversight power over their creation. But they didn’t create the Presidency, so have no oversight over it (excluding, to some extent, through A1S2 impeachment). Traditionally, the line is essentially the further down in the Executive branch you go, the more oversight power Congress has. In this case though, the Dems’ very obvious intent (given the list of those they want to interview) is to discover what was said by the President in meetings with his top advisors and his attorney. Which puts those conversations far into the President’s Article II Powers to protect his personal conversations. Contrast that with President Obama’s invocation of Executive Privilege during the investigation into Fast and Furious, where the conversations being investigated worked for the ATF and DOJ, both created by Congress and located a distance from the White House.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      December.19.2019 at 1:08 pm

      ” The problem is that the Constitution offers the House no “compulsive” powers with which to pursue any investigation into impeachment. ”

      There IS inherent contempt, last used to investigate the Teapot Dome scandal. I think I’d find it quite entertaining to see the House send their Sargent at Arms over to the White House to arrest Trump.

Please to post comments