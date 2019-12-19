Is Texas v. U.S. really "necessary"?

The Volokh Conspiracy

Nearly a decade after its enactment, the Affordable Care Act remains under constant siege. Indeed, covering Obamacare reminds me of the film Groundhog Day: the same script repeats itself over and over again, in slightly different contexts. The Supreme Court has twice rejected challenges to the Affordable Care Act's survival. Now, the third major challenge to Obamacare is on the Supreme Court's marble doorstep. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the 2017 tax bill that eliminated the ACA's penalty also rendered the individual mandate–and perhaps other aspects of the law–unconstitutional. 

The dissenting opinion scoffed at the entire case. Judge Carolyn Dineen King asked if it is really "necessary for a federal court to rule on whether the Constitution authorizes a $0 tax or otherwise prohibits Congress from passing a law that does nothing." Judge King pithily captured popular opposition to this case: why should the courts disturb a transformative federal law because Congress may have lacked the power to enact a single unenforceable provision? 

The answer to this question is simple, but likely will be unsatisfying to critics. In 2012, Chief Justice Roberts was faced with a choice. He could have joined his four conservative colleagues who held that the entire Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional. Or, he could have agreed with a prominent conservative appellate judge who found that Congress could require people to buy insurance as a means to regulate the nationwide health care marketplace. Either option would have settled the status of the nascent law with finality. Obamacare was constitutional, or it wasn't. There would be no doubts.

The Chief Justice chose door number three. He agreed with Justices Scalia, Kennedy, Thomas, and Alito that the ACA did not merely regulate interstate commerce, but imposed an unconstitutional mandate to engage in commerce. But he did not stop there. Roberts concluded that the ACA could be saved because the law's penalty resembled a tax, and Congress's taxing power is broader than its commerce powers. This split-the-baby approach provides the answer to Judge King's question. Had Chief Justice Roberts definitively resolved the status of the ACA, it would be completely unnecessary to decide whether reducing the penalty to $0 rendered the mandate unconstitutional. But he didn't make that ruling. Now, when Congress altered the penalty, we have to assess the effect of that alteration on the ACA's constitutionality.

Roberts's steadfast effort to chart a middle course effectively rewrote Congress's handiwork. And by identifying factors that saved the mandate, Roberts recognized that the absence of those factors would doom the mandate. Rather than having a steady, stable legal regime, we are left with what I've described as "Schrödinger's mandate"–a law whose validity turns entirely on what Congress does after the fact, regardless of what Congress intends. In the pursuit of moderation, Chief Justice Roberts left the ACA dangling by a metaphysical string–a string that Congress sliced in 2017.

Now, I'll level with you. The mere fact that Congress toppled the saving construction did not require Texas and other red states to bring this lawsuit. The Plaintiffs could have simply concluded that Congress's decision, at most, rendered the individual mandate unconstitutional. And because the government would take no action to enforce the mandate, a lawsuit would have been meaningless. But the conservative attorneys general didn't take that approach. They argued that if the mandate was unconstitutional, the entire law had to fall. And two private plaintiffs argued that the ACA was a bad policy that required them to buy expensive, unwanted policies. Here, the Plaintiffs' case blends fidelity to constitutional principles with advancement of policy preferences.

I don't begrudge the red states any more than I fault blue states who bring similar cases. Lawfare is colorblind. Conservative and liberal attorneys general alike bring audacious legal cases based on thin legal reeds, to achieve goals the political process cannot support. But this case does not rest on gossamer threads. Indeed, I think Texas v. U.S. is a stronger case than the two previous challenges the Supreme Court considered. Chief Justice Roberts opened the door to this argument by saving the ACA under certain circumstances. If those circumstances are no longer present, Obamacare is unconstitutional, at least in part. That holding would be far simpler than some of the decisions we've seen in recent years. But the Court could go the other way. In his customary role as the swing vote, Chief Justice Roberts will decide whether to let Texas through the door he opened, or slam it shut.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Hank Phillips
    December.19.2019 at 5:28 pm

    Yawn… wake me when Texas and the Reich settle this matter in the Octagon.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.19.2019 at 5:36 pm

    When first we practice to deceive

    O what wonders we must believe!

  3. Mike Adamson
    December.19.2019 at 5:59 pm

    “Either option would have settled the status of the nascent law with finality. Obamacare was constitutional, or it wasn’t.”

    One might think so but the political reality is that the status of a law that provides benefits to so many people would always be subject to assault by those who don’t want to see benefits flow to so many people.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      December.19.2019 at 6:27 pm

      Then you surely would support the “$1000 for your rights” bill.

      It’s very simple, a 2 part law that
      1. Gives every person in the US $1000
      2. Eliminates the right to free speech.

      And surely anyone who would argue against such a bill just doesn’t want benefits to flow to so many people.

    2. Sebastian Cremmington
      December.19.2019 at 6:34 pm

      This is about whether the Trump tax cut is constitutional or whether this part of the tax cut is severable.

  4. Sebastian Cremmington
    December.19.2019 at 6:32 pm

    Actually this lawsuit is awesome because it means part of the Trump tax cut is unconstitutional!! So the lower court judge should be deciding whether this is severable from the tax cut legislation and not the ACA. So the entire absurd Trump tax cut could be declared unconstitutional!!! This is hilarious!!

  5. NToJ
    December.19.2019 at 6:47 pm

    “If those circumstances are no longer present, Obamacare is unconstitutional, at least in part.”

    But even though the circumstances that made it a mandate are removed, it’s still unconstitutional? This whole thing is an embarrassment to the system and to self-governance generally. You cannot penalize people for not purchasing broccoli. But you can tax them for not buying broccoli. But if you do tax them for not buying broccoli, it has to be at for more than $0. Because it is ok to mandate broccoli purchases, so long as you give it to them, good and hard.

    A $0 penalty is no tax, but it isn’t a mandate, either. There’s no longer any need for a savings interpretation.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      December.19.2019 at 8:19 pm

      Whaaaaaaa. I hate Obama and Kenyacare! Obama is a poop head! Whaaaaa!!

      I love Kushnercare that Trump has given us. Santa Trump gives presents to all the good little Republicans and has made Josh Kushner a billionaire with his executive orders that have transformed Obamacare into Kushnercare. Thank you Santa Trump for even taking care of the Christians that reject Christ like Ivanka Kushner!

  6. Sebastian Cremmington
    December.19.2019 at 7:09 pm

    Someone in California needs to file this exact same lawsuit except go after the Trump tax cut. So argue you are being harmed by the zeroing out of the individual mandate and that the tax cut legislation is unconstitutional and the entire tax law should be declared unconstitutional…in the alternative the individual mandate portion could be declared severable and the individual mandate tax would be restored.

  7. ReaderY
    December.19.2019 at 7:21 pm

    This country has a long history of resolving social controversies by passing hortatory laws (or keeping existing ones on the books) and then not enforcing them. As the Supreme Court noted in Bowers v. Hardwick, many states with sodomy laws had stopped enforcing them for private consensual conduct some years before, and Mr. Hardwick’s situation, giving rise to a live federal-jurisdiction controversy, had become unusual. As federal courts have repeatedly held, when states don’t enforce their laws, what those laws say is no business of the courts. It just doesn’t matter whether laws, or the decisions not to enforce them, or a good idea or a bad one. The federal government is no different.

    Article III requires a live case and controversy for federal courts to have jurisdiction. Having a law on the books the plaintiffs disagree with is not enough. The named defendants must be causing the named plaintiffs actual, real harm.

    The long-standing practice of simply not enforcing controversial laws is one reason why I argued Obama was within his prosecutorial-discretion rights regarding his immigration policies. A Congressional decision not to enforce deserves even more finality from the courts.

    This case was never the federal courts’ business. Deciding it was neither necessary nor proper.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      December.19.2019 at 7:36 pm

      Obama started declaring these phony refugees “economic refugees” when he rescinded “wet foot dry foot” and characterized Cuban refugees as “economic refugees”. Trump has done a good job building on Obama’s lead.

