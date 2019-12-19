The Volokh Conspiracy

Footnote 3 of Texas v. U.S. should be removed from the final published opinion

There is no reason for a judicial decision to write that the ACA "was enacted as part of a fraud on the American people"

Last night, I wrote a three-part series on the Fifth Circuit's ACA decision. I agree with much of the opinion. But on further reflection, I agree with a criticism from co-blogger Steve Sachs and Nick Bagley: Footnote 3 is inappropriate.

It provides:

Some opponents of the ACA assert that the goal was not to lower health insurance costs, but that the entire law was enacted as part of a fraud on the American people, designed to ultimately lead to a federal, single-payer healthcare system. In a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, for example, Representative Kerry Bentivolio suggested that Jonathan Gruber, who assisted in crafting the legislation, had "help[ed] the administration deceive the American people on this healthcare act or [told] the truth in [a] video . . . about how [the Act] was a fraud upon the American people." Examining Obamacare Transparency Failures: Hearing Before the H. Comm. on Oversight and Government Reform, 113th Cong. 83 (2014) (statement of Rep. Kerry Bentivolio).

The footnote accurately quotes a Committee Report about Obamacare. But there is no reason to include this passage, or to explain what "some opponents of the ACA" thought. This footnote–an unforced errror–takes away from the otherwise sober approach of the decision.

Recently, another member of the Fifth Circuit, Judge Don Willett, reconsidered his opinion in an important First Amendment case. The majority here should remove Footnote 3 from the final published opinion.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    December.19.2019 at 12:17 pm

    Well, no reason aside from it being true. But I suppose I agree, that’s not enough reason to mention it.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      December.19.2019 at 12:45 pm

      Yes. It’s all a fraud. It couldn’t possibly be true that ACA supporters wanted as many people as they could to have comprehensive and affordable insurance within the limits of political feasibility at the time. Nope it was a definitely a fraud. These people definitely did not care about kids with preexisitng conditions or people with slightly too much money to be on medicaid or anything.

      Or perhaps the majority is projecting bad faith onto the law’s supporters because they routinely make decisions in such a cynical fashion that they assume other people must too.

      1. WuzYoungOnceToo
        December.19.2019 at 1:07 pm

        “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor!”

        ~ Pres. Barack Obama (repeated publicly 20+ times)

        “This bill was written in a tortured way to make sure the CBO did not score the mandate as taxes.”

        “Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage.” (with regard to the way the ACA was written and promoted)

        “Call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing passed.”

        ~ Jonathan Gruber, Obamacare architect

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          December.19.2019 at 1:18 pm

          One economist’s view is not the view of every supporter of the ACA. Nor is it the view of every member of Congress who voted for it and the President who signed it. If you actually think that they didn’t care whether people in the here and now got insurance and weren’t excluded because of preexisting conditions or what have you, then it is because you’re projecting your own cynicism onto them.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            December.19.2019 at 1:21 pm

            If you are actually naive enough to think politicians care, tell the truth, or are honest, well, you must be a politician yourself, and a pretty poor one.

            1. LawTalkingGuy
              December.19.2019 at 1:24 pm

              Or maybe you’re just projecting because you routinely do none of those things?

      2. Dilan Esper
        December.19.2019 at 1:09 pm

        I wasn’t a fan of Obamacare, partly because I thought it might forestall single payer, but there’s zero doubt in my mind that its sponsors felt it would expand health insurance and whether they were right or wrong, that belief was not fraudulent. Indeed, some of them, like Joe Lieberman, felt very strongly that it would prevent single payer, not start the balling rolling towards it.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          December.19.2019 at 1:15 pm

          Exactly. Even of it is ultimately terrible policy and that some supporters maybe viewed it as unworkable and hoped it would eventually lead to single-payer, they obviously would have rather had more people with comprehensive coverage at that point in time than no-one.

  2. MKE
    December.19.2019 at 12:35 pm

    Why remove it? It provides informative background and context.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      December.19.2019 at 12:47 pm

      You’re right. It confirms the suspicions that the panel is not engaged in a credible evaluation of standing or severability. So in that sense it gives the opinion context.

      1. MKE
        December.19.2019 at 1:26 pm

        And it apparently annoys you to no end so that’s another reason I’d keep it.

  3. loki13
    December.19.2019 at 12:55 pm

    “This footnote–an unforced errror–takes away from the otherwise sober approach of the decision.”

    1. “errror” – Yep, that’s about right.

    2. It isn’t unforced.

    3. It doesn’t take away from the “otherwise sober approach[;]” it encapsulates the entire approach, if not necessarily the entire opinion.

  4. LawTalkingGuy
    December.19.2019 at 12:55 pm

    No. It should stay. As MKE notes it gives background and context. It tells readers and the Supreme Court what the panel was thinking. As the Chief Justice noted, “[a] fair reading of legislation demands a fair understanding of the legislative plan.” King v. Burwell, ___U.S.___, 135 S.Ct. 2480, 2496, 192 L.Ed.2d 483 (2015). That footnote will help the Court decide if the Fifth Circuit and Judge O’Connor are giving such a reading.

  5. Brian Kennedy
    December.19.2019 at 1:26 pm

    I could maybe see that information at a different point in a different opinion. The lawsuit makes no practical or strategic sense even from a Republican point of view (perhaps especially from a Republican point of view). So, if you feel like it might be useful or helpful to suggest why it was nevertheless filed, emotion (specifically, anger) is the explanation. In an opinion that would have found no injury in fact, maybe that’s marginally useful: people sometimes feel strongly that something is unconstitutional even if it hurts them not at all. Honestly, even in that hypothetical opinion, I doubt I’d include it. Ideologically driven lawsuits by uninjured plaintiffs are not a new or rare phenomenon that needs explaining at this point. {I express no opinion here on the standing arguments, or on the merits, or on whether the anger is justified; the plaintiffs’ decision to make the severability arguments was not a good one.}

