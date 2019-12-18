The Volokh Conspiracy

Justice Ginsburg Opines on Biased Senators and President Trump's Knowledge about the Constitution

RBG continues to exercise terrible discretion, even after apologizing to President Trump

Justice Ginsburg sat for an interview with BBC host, Razia Iqbal. The full recording of the event has not yet been released, but the BBC has released a two-minute clip. (Reason's CMS does not allow me to embed the video.) Here is my (rough) transcript of one exchange:

[I think a question was asked about whether a member of the Senate, sitting in an impeachment trial, should be impartial]

Ginsburg: The House indicts, and the Senate tries. Should a trier be impartial? Of course, that's the job of an impartial judge.

[Applause]

Iqbal: You will be very aware that there are Senators who are already saying before the impeachment gets to the Senate or the trial in the Senate. They've already made their minds up. That's problematic.

Ginsburg: Well if a judge said that, a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case.

[Laughter and applause]

Iqbal: But it's about the level of accountability. So if a Senator says I've already made my mind up and the trial doesn't even exist at the moment, there is no accountability is there?

Ginsburg: My old Chief, Chief Justice Rehnquist put it very well. He said, "The day a judge stops being impartial, and starts to do things to please the home crowd, whatever your home crowd is, that's the day that judge should step down from office."

[Applause]

At that point, the video cuts to another portion of the interview.

Iqbal: What's your reading of the Constitution in the context of the President of the United States saying that the Supreme Court of the United States should stop this impeachment. Is there a reading that you can present–

Ginsburg: Well the President is not a lawyer, he's not law trained.

[Ginsburg pauses, and smirks, while there is laughter and applause]

The video cuts off. WWD offered this account of of Ginsburg's remarks:

"The president is not a lawyer," Ginsburg replied. "He's not law-trained. But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don't have a program, we don't have an agenda. We react to what's out there."

Justice Ginsburg exercised terrible judgment in this interview. First, there is no reason for Ginsburg to inject herself into debates about whether Senators should be disqualified. Indeed, her analogy between Senators-as-jurors and judges is a strained one. I agree with co-blogger Keith Whittington: disqualification is not required, even for Senators who have made up their mind. But here, Ginsburg, with the gravitas of a Supreme Court justice, weighed in on a divisive constitutional question. I would not be surprised if some members of the Senate quoted RBG's remarks to criticize their colleagues neutrality.

The second quoted remark (for which I do not have full context) is even more troubling. The interviewer asked about Trump's tweets that the Supreme Court could get involved in impeachment. How should Ginsburg have responded? "I cannot comment on a matter that could come before the Court." Instead, she criticized the President's knowledge about the Constitution. To say "the President is not a lawyer, he's not law trained" is a gentle way of calling him an idiot–he has no idea what he's talking about. I would never criticize something a non-lawyer says, because they are not trained in law. Lawyers, and especially judges, could learn a lot from what other people think about the Constitution.

Putting aside the propriety of her remarks, Ginsburg's snide remark is wrong. Walter Nixon v. U.S. left open at least three circumstances in which courts could review an impeachment. Moreover, Alan Dershowitz wrote in his book that there are additional circumstances in which an impeachment could be reviewed in Court. Agree or disagree with these positions, Ginsburg was rude and arrogant to suggest that Trump's views should be dismissed due to his lack of legal training.

Moreover, Ginsburg's comments are even worse, in light of the President's unique station in our Republic. The President is charged with taking an oath to that Constitution. To say the President doesn't even understand the document he is charged with faithfully executing the Constitution, is to say the President cannot comply with that oath. (I think a lot of judicial decisions we've seen are quietly motivated by what Ginsburg publicly stated.)

It gets worse. The Supreme Court will likely have to consider cases that turn on President's knowledge of the Constitution, and whether he is in fact faithfully executing the laws, or acting for "corrupt" purposes. Now, the Notorious RBG has told us what she really thinks about the President.

Ginsburg, alas, has a record of making such inappropriate comments about President Trump. In 2016, she told the New York Times:

"I can't imagine what this place would be — I can't imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president," she said. "For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don't even want to contemplate that."

And she told CNN:

"He is a faker," she said of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, going point by point, as if presenting a legal brief. "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."

The emphasized portion directly bears on the current litigation over Trump's tax returns.

Ginsburg issued a carefully word-smithed non-apology.

"On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them. Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future I will be more circumspect."

She was not circumspect. Rather, Justice Ginsburg reinforced the appearance of partiality with respect to President Trump. I'm not sure these a remarks warrants recusal in cases brought against President Trump in his official capacity; that is, where the government (not Donald Trump) is the actual defendant, and it is sued in his name. In such appeals, Trump is merely a stand-in for the sovereign; his name only appears as a placeholder. Any relief would run against the United States, and if Trump was no longer President for whatever reason, the case would continue with Mike Pence as the defendant. But in a case where Trump is sued in his individual capacity, or where Trump's personal actions could violate the Constitution, Ginsburg's partiality is now suspect. Ginsburg's own words should appear front and center in a disqualification motion filed by Trump's attorneys. She only has herself to blame.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Longtobefree
    December.18.2019 at 12:36 pm

    So she will be recusing herself from all cases involving Trump and/or the executive branch?
    And she thinks all democrat senators should recuse?
    Or is this evidence enough to impeach HER for senility?

  2. Sarcastr0
    December.18.2019 at 12:37 pm

    (I think a lot of judicial decisions we’ve seen are quietly motivated by what Ginsburg publicly stated.)

    How dare Ginsberg speak so improvidently, as you indict judges who rule against Trump with unprofessional levels of bias.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.18.2019 at 12:43 pm

      Are you going to sing that same song when RBG doesn’t recuse herself for any cases involving Trump and/or his staff?

      1. NToJ
        December.18.2019 at 1:01 pm

        I agree with Professor Blackman that Justice Ginsburg need not recuse herself in “any cases involving Trump and/or his staff”. That’s just silly.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.18.2019 at 1:38 pm

          Then you believe she is impartial in spite of her partiality.

          1. bernard11
            December.18.2019 at 2:20 pm

            None of them are impartial.

          2. Sarcastr0
            December.18.2019 at 2:24 pm

            Yeah, that’s a normal thing. Professionals can be professional despite their private views.

            Blackman doesn’t think that’s true of judges who rule against Trump.
            But he demands the appearance of it from Ginsberg, and that she never passes judgement on those who are not before the Court. Which is specific offense considering things like Gorsuch appearing on Fox and Friends to promote his book.

            1. Bob from Ohio
              December.18.2019 at 4:03 pm

              Breyer appeared on Colbert to promote his book.

              Sotomayor appeared on CNN to promote hers.

              1. Sarcastr0
                December.18.2019 at 4:56 pm

                Yeah, those two are like Fox and Friends.

                Regardless, you make my point that his unhappiness at Ginsberg appears to be special pleading.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.18.2019 at 12:42 pm

    Maybe the notorious RBG has added incompetence to her notoriety. Anyone who claims judges are impartial is a damned fool; anyone who thinks Senators trying an impeachment should be, or even could be, impartial, is an even bigger damned fool.

    1. NToJ
      December.18.2019 at 1:02 pm

      What a pathetic country you must think this is.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.18.2019 at 1:19 pm

        I gather you approve of RBG and disapprove of everything Trump.

        What a pathetic country you must think this is to need so much social engineering. Me, I think it’s had far too much.

        1. NToJ
          December.18.2019 at 1:22 pm

          You gather wrong. I said: “I don’t think Supreme Court Justices should talk about this stuff either…” Do I need to provide a list of all the opinions I think RBG was wrong about? It would be long.

          What’s up with “social engineering”? Care to explain?

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            December.18.2019 at 1:39 pm

            How can you claim both that RBG should not have spoken out, and that she is impartial? The only conclusion to draw is that you *wish* she had kept her mouth shut and left her partiality in doubt.

            1. NToJ
              December.18.2019 at 1:48 pm

              “How can you claim both that RBG should not have spoken out, and that she is impartial?”

              Because I agree with Professor Blackman that her speaking out and being impartial are not mutually exclusive. You better hope so, too, or else that are a lot of Republican Senators who are going to commit perjury.

              1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
                December.18.2019 at 1:58 pm

                Impeachment is a political process, by design and in practice. Perjury by Senators in the Senate trial is meaningless.

                Perjury in the House, both prosecution and defense, is entirely possible.

                1. Sarcastr0
                  December.18.2019 at 2:41 pm

                  This seems a highly convenient arbitrary line you’ve drawn.

              2. Brett Bellmore
                December.18.2019 at 2:46 pm

                They’re not committing perjury, because they weren’t under oath when they said their minds were made up.

                And when they take that oath, they can perfectly honestly say they’ll do impartial justice, because they think that, based on what they currently know, impartial justice is acquittal.

                The Democrats’ job is to change their minds about that.

                1. NToJ
                  December.18.2019 at 3:36 pm

                  Well Brett, in Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf’s mind what makes one partial is not actually being partial, but “[speaking] out”. That is, he seems to think speaking out beforehand necessarily means the person can never be partial. Like you I think that’s an idiotic position, but that’s his view, apparently.

                  I am prepared to give any Republican Senator who takes the oath to be impartial the benefit of the doubt. To the extent any of them suggested pre-judgment with improvident pre-trial statements, that was a curable mistake.

                  1. NToJ
                    December.18.2019 at 3:36 pm

                    AHHHH NEVER BE IMPARTIAL. This is so frustrating.

  4. MKE
    December.18.2019 at 12:43 pm

    What did Roberts say ‘We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.’ He may need to revise those comments. And an apology to the president would not be amiss either.

    1. EscherEnigma
      December.18.2019 at 12:46 pm

      He said. Like a liar.

      If you believed him, that’s on you.

  5. EscherEnigma
    December.18.2019 at 12:44 pm

    Blackman, if you have any evidence to support that Trump has any accurate knowledge of the constitution, you should probably share it with the rest of the class. Because by his words and actions, it sure looks like Ginsburg is right.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.18.2019 at 1:01 pm

      Ya know, there’s something unseemly about requiring juries to be unanimous, but allowing split appeals court decisions. If dumb jurors aren’t allowed to disagree, but learned judges are, something is backwards.

      And that applies in spades to idiotic remarks like yours, which assumes that 5-4 decisions don’t show differences of opinion on the Constitution. How can you look yourself in the mirror with that kind of hypocrisy on clear display?

      1. gormadoc
        December.18.2019 at 1:20 pm

        Juries have to be unanimous for criminal trials because the accused are recognized to have the right to be tried in front of their peers. The appeals process isn’t the criminal trial; it’s a review of the previous trial. If they win they get another trial in front of a jury. If you required unanimity for every court decision we’d still be deciding ancient cases to this day.

        I don’t hold any special hate for Trump, but he has not really shown any special aptitude for Constitutional questions or law in general. Why should we countenance his opinions on the matter when that’s more up to the lawyers to figure out?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.18.2019 at 1:35 pm

          Did Obama, Bush, Clinton (either one), Bush, etc show much aptitude for the finer points of Constitutional law? Does “pen and phone” ring a bell?

          My question is how can anyone think that split decisions show mastery of Constitutional law? If learned and experienced judges can disagree on such a fundamental thing as the Constitution, what makes you think they have mastered its study?

          1. NToJ
            December.18.2019 at 1:45 pm

            “Did Obama, Bush, Clinton (either one), Bush, etc show much aptitude for the finer points of Constitutional law?”

            I don’t think there’s any reason to slander the Bushes or Bill Clinton (“either one”? Which other one was President?) by comparing them to President Trump re: Constitution, just because they may not have known “the finer points of Constitutional law”. But President Obama is pretty obviously not like the others on this charge. He taught constitutional law. In terms of “finer points of Constitutional law” he’d be in the upper echelon.

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              December.18.2019 at 2:00 pm

              Obama’s “pen and phone” slandered himself, if slander it be.

              Man, you just can’t get over your TDS. Orange Man Good Bad Good Bad Good Bad Good Bad perjury!

              1. Sarcastr0
                December.18.2019 at 2:44 pm

                You’re just making a fool of yourself arguing executive actions are unconstitutional when Obama does it.

                1. bernard11
                  December.18.2019 at 4:03 pm

                  “Pen and phone” is just another version of “Benghazi.” It’s a reflexively shouted slogan, not intended to make a point but to show solidarity.

            2. Harvey Mosley
              December.18.2019 at 5:31 pm

              “In terms of “finer points of Constitutional law” he’d be in the upper echelon.” Really? Is that why he proposed and advocated for unconstitutional laws?

          2. gormadoc
            December.18.2019 at 2:15 pm

            No, and I don’t think they did. Nor do I think that Trump does. Weird way to freak out; I’ve never said that I liked any of them.

            Experts can be split on things all the time, legal experts or otherwise. The biggest debate in modern astronomy was on how large certain nebulous objects were: they set up an event dedicated to the question. Turns out that those objects were galaxies and were very large. The people who were wrong were still masters on the subject. There are questions all over the place, like P=NP, the nature of dark matter, supersymmetry, emoluments, and some “masters” will end up being wrong, especially in fields that change, like law. If you require “mastery” to be total and complete, then you’re never going to find that requirement satisfied in anything at all.

            1. gormadoc
              December.18.2019 at 2:19 pm

              Also, who cares how much the former presidents understand even the coarse outlines of Constitutional law? Nobody’s suggesting we take their countenance, either. But you can go ahead and keep railing against presidents that retired a decade and two decades ago. Seems pointless now.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          December.18.2019 at 2:54 pm

          “I don’t hold any special hate for Trump, but he has not really shown any special aptitude for Constitutional questions or law in general.”

          Since “special aptitude” in this context usually means being good at rationalizing why the Constitution doesn’t really mean what it says, what of it? He’s unquestionably aware of the broad outline: Congress legislates, the Executive branch carries the laws out, the Judiciary settles arguments between the two and tries criminal cases. He can pick up a copy and read it if he needs more detail than that.

          That actually puts him ahead of most politicians, if he cares what it says.

          1. Sarcastr0
            December.18.2019 at 3:54 pm

            He’s unquestionably aware of the broad outline: Congress legislates, the Executive branch carries the laws out, the Judiciary settles arguments between the two and tries criminal cases.

            Don’t be so sure. The Muslim ban, the Wall, his complaints about how hard it is for him compared to those tough dictators. He’s not too great at whose job is whose.

          2. gormadoc
            December.18.2019 at 4:21 pm

            “He’s unquestionably aware of the broad outline: Congress legislates, the Executive branch carries the laws out, the Judiciary settles arguments between the two and tries criminal cases.”

            I don’t think so: he has been using executive fiat to legislate his entire presidency. The travel ban, for instance, stands on no solid ground if you’re just going based on the Constitution; Congress should be the one to deal with that. However, he’s taken hold of Congress’ old decision to delegate that sort of authority to legislate himself. The sanctuary cities cases would be moot if he weren’t using New Deal precedent that allows him to allocate funding, even though Congress is supposed to be the one in charge there. The tariffs should also be a Congressional purview, but he’s again taking charge simply because they’ve delegated the authority. If he really understood and cared about the Constitution he would be doing something about the delegation of Congressional powers.

            “if he cares what it says.”

            I don’t believe that. I think that he, like almost all politicians, is more enamored with the fame and glory that come with the position and harbor an impulse to play God. He says he cares what the Constitution says when it comes time to garner support, but there isn’t a President who hasn’t.

            1. Harvey Mosley
              December.18.2019 at 5:38 pm

              Executive fiat to legislate? Like DACA?

    2. Toranth
      December.18.2019 at 6:06 pm

      Well, trivially, Trump has adequately demonstrated that he understands that the Constitution creates the office of President of the United States, and that the holder of this office is elected every four years by the Electoral College – which is chosen on a state-by-state basis. Since, you know, he was successfully elected to that office.

  6. NToJ
    December.18.2019 at 12:49 pm

    I don’t think Supreme Court Justices should talk about this stuff either, but you’ve pretty drastically misread her comments.

    “First, there is no reason for Ginsburg to inject herself into debates about whether Senators should be disqualified.”

    She didn’t, she said that a judge (not a Senator) would be disqualified for being impartial. As far as “debates” go that’s a pretty anodyne comment.

    “Putting aside the propriety of her remarks, Ginsburg’s snide remark is wrong. Walter Nixon v. U.S. left open at least three circumstances in which courts could review an impeachment.”

    What does “wrong” mean here? Ginsburg didn’t say impeachment is categorically unreviewable. She said “We react to what’s out there” in response to a comment that the President wants SCOTUS to “should stop this impeachment”–that is, to intervene. She’s saying that’s not how SCOTUS works. It doesn’t intervene. It reacts. To questions and controversies, submitted by parties.

    To the extent the President thinks SCOTUS should affirmatively issue a ruling saying that the impeachment is stopped, what’s your priors on that? In my view it’s also uncontroversial that that’s beyond the power of SCOTUS, as it would be an advisory opinion, no Article III Standing, etc. I could throw out about 15 different other reasons, including political question, but you jumping to that one is the category error, here. Re-read the question being asked.

    “To say the President doesn’t even understand the document he is charged with faithfully executing the Constitution…”

    … is just about the least offensive thing she said. Is there anyone–and I’m asking you directly–who believes that President Trump does “understand the” Constitution? Set aside whether Supreme Court Justices should say it, just tell us if you even disagree with the sentiment. If it helps, do you think the a President who tweets with the hashtag “IMPEACHMITTROMNEY” has really wrapped his arms around the document? What do you think of his commitment to the Constitution’s, uh, Article XII powers?

    Back to her original comment, which is re: impartiality. Your argument is that Justice Ginsburg cannot even speak life to the normative argument that judges of other people should be impartial, because doing so (here) makes her… impartial? Turtles all the way down.

    1. NToJ
      December.18.2019 at 12:52 pm

      makes her *not* impartial. Sorry.

    2. TwelveInchPianist
      December.18.2019 at 1:06 pm

      “She didn’t, she said that a judge (not a Senator) would be disqualified for being impartial. As far as “debates” go that’s a pretty anodyne comment.”

      This is what she said:

      “The House indicts, and the Senate tries. Should a trier be impartial? Of course, that’s the job of an impartial judge…[I]f a judge said that [they’ve already made their minds up], a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case.”

      1. NToJ
        December.18.2019 at 1:16 pm

        The issue is whether she said a Senator should be disqualified for being impartial. She didn’t say that they should. She said (1) they should be impartial and (2) a judge who is partial would be disqualified in sitting for the case. Neither of these statements addresses “whether Senators should be disqualified”.

        By “disqualified” I assume Professor Blackman meant legally disqualified.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.18.2019 at 1:21 pm

          Context shows she was clearly implying that Senators trying an impeachment ARE judges. I gather that’s pretty much what most people think too. Except you.

          1. NToJ
            December.18.2019 at 1:30 pm

            Context shows that she was implying Senators should be impartial, and that judges should be impartial too.

            It’s unfortunate for you that your preferred political leaders have so placed you in this insane position to argue for partial triers of impeachments. It is uncontroversial that Senate impeachment trials should be judged impartially. They’re constitutionally required to take an oath prior to the trial, in which they sit. Every Democratic and Republican Senator will swear the following oath before any impeachment trial:

            “I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in
            all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of —-
            — ——, now pending, I will do impartial justice according
            to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”

            Because that’s in the Senate-adopted “Rules of Procedure and Practice in the Senate when Sitting on Impeachment Trials.” Whether they are “judges” or “Senators” or “pelicans”, they’ve decided, among themselves, to be impartial.

            Why is this even a fucking debate? Most Republican Senators would not be stupid enough to claim pre-trial partiality. They’re all mostly going to say they intend to be impartial.

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              December.18.2019 at 1:37 pm

              I have -zero- preferred political leaders, and no political leaders of any stripe have placed me in any position. It says more about your beliefs that you can only conceive of political beliefs in the context of political leaders.

              1. NToJ
                December.18.2019 at 1:50 pm

                Well save us the suspense, do you think Senators sitting in impeachment trials should be impartial? Should they let personal animus direct their action, regardless of the evidence? Should they ignore evidence? In answering, be sure to tell us what you think “impartial” means.

                1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
                  December.18.2019 at 2:02 pm

                  “shouldn’t” is immaterial. They CAN’T be impartial, and neither can judges, prosecutors, defenders.

                  You may as well wish that wood were waterproof, or that lemon jello tasted like raspberries.

                  1. Sarcastr0
                    December.18.2019 at 2:59 pm

                    So you think the statement that judges should be impartial is an outrageous impossibility.

                    You have walked a mile of twisted logic to poop on Ginsberg’s shoes, and you say no political leader got you there. I’m not sure that’s as great as you think it is.

                  2. NToJ
                    December.18.2019 at 3:38 pm

                    If they can’t be impartial, they shouldn’t take an oath purporting to be impartial. And the issue isn’t whether they can achieve the Platonic ideal of impartiality. It’s whether they should even try. Do you think they should try?

                2. Dilan Esper
                  December.18.2019 at 3:15 pm

                  Should they let personal animus direct their action, regardless of the evidence? Should they ignore evidence?

                  Why not? Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a Senator to vote to convict or acquit based on anything they wish to.

                  Indeed, I think one of the strengths of the impeachment clause is that it completely permits the Senate to, for instance, convict a person who technically hasn’t violated a law but is fundamentally incompetent in the office, or to acquit a person who did violate important laws but who is crucial to, e.g., prosecuting a war.

                  1. NToJ
                    December.18.2019 at 3:41 pm

                    “Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a Senator to vote to convict or acquit based on anything they wish to.”

                    There is a difference between doing what is right (“should”) and doing what is constitutionally permissible. There’s nothing in the constitution that prohibits Senators from choosing based on coin flips. Or asking their dogs. Do you think Senators should base their impeachment votes on coin flips or what their dogs think?

                    “…convict a person who technically hasn’t violated a law but is fundamentally incompetent in the office…”

                    Yes, but presumably you would still insist on the condition that the person be “fundamentally incompetent in the office” rather than “coin flip”. And in determining whether someone is “fundamentally incompetent in the office” wouldn’t you want them to impartially consider evidence?

                    1. MatthewSlyfield
                      December.18.2019 at 6:41 pm

                      Coin flips? Of course not.

                      On the other hand dog is God spelled backwards, so of course, they should consult their dogs.

                      The dogs couldn’t possibly do worse than the average politician acting on his own.

  7. TwelveInchPianist
    December.18.2019 at 12:51 pm

    All the other issues with the comments aside, it’s terrible reasoning. The framers knew how to created in independent branch of government to conduct impartial trials, but they chose to vest the power to try impeachments in the Senate, a political body.

    1. NToJ
      December.18.2019 at 1:00 pm

      If I consult the imaginary zombie ratifiers, I can’t imagine one of them saying “I think the Senate should try it because I want them to be impartial”. Rather, I think they’d all say the Senate should try it, but be impartial. Setting aside the imaginary zombies in my head, Hamilton actually said the Senate should try it because impeachment is fundamentally a political charge, and for that reason the Senate is the “tribunal sufficiently dignified, or sufficiently independent . . . to preserve, unawed and uninfluenced, the necessary impartiality between an INDIVIDUAL accused, and the REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PEOPLE, HIS ACCUSERS“. The cited benefits included: (1) the relatively large size of the Senate, (2) SCOTUS’s potential lack of credibility on the issue, (3) need for such a tribunal to be directly answerable to the people, etc.

      1. NToJ
        December.18.2019 at 1:00 pm

        Should, again, be “want them to be partial”. Sorry.

      2. Bob from Ohio
        December.18.2019 at 1:14 pm

        Hamilton said a lot of stuff, and of course that was an argument aimed at convincing people to ratify.

        Note the concept of the House as the “representative of the people” in contrast to the Senate. That concept of the Senate probably died in the First Congress but after direct election, is beyond dispute dead and buried.

        1. NToJ
          December.18.2019 at 1:18 pm

          “Hamilton said a lot of stuff, and of course that was an argument aimed at convincing people to ratify.”

          Right. If the “people [who] ratify” were convinced by arguments about Senate impartiality, what does that tell you about whether the ratifiers intended the Senate to “conduct impartial [impeachment] trials”.

          1. Bob from Ohio
            December.18.2019 at 1:30 pm

            Oh, who cares what they thought the Senate would be like. We have 220 years of experience to the contrary.

            The Senate is just a smaller version of the House, but with bigger egos.

            1. NToJ
              December.18.2019 at 1:33 pm

              “Oh, who cares what they thought…”

              Me, other originalists, etc. Sometimes you pretend to care, when it suits you. For example, do you think LGBT constitutional rights should be adjudicated based on “220 years of experience” or by what the constitution was intended to guarantee (if anything)?

              1. Bob from Ohio
                December.18.2019 at 1:50 pm

                The Constitution sets out no standard for how Senators are to perform their impeachment duties.

                Impartial, not impartial, its Constitutionally irrelevant.

                I am a textualist anyway.

                1. NToJ
                  December.18.2019 at 1:54 pm

                  Things that are “Constitutionally irrelevant” can still be “relevant”. Specifically here, we were having a discussion about what “[t]he framers knew” and what they chose to do, based on that knowledge. Surely even you would agree their intent (whatever it may have been) answers the question?

                  “I am a textualist anyway.”

                  Textualism makes no sense outside of originalism. Why do you care what the text says? Because of its origin.

                  1. Bob from Ohio
                    December.18.2019 at 2:13 pm

                    “their intent” doesn’t matter, its the words they used

                    Show me words in Article I, Section 3, penultimate paragraph that requires an “impartial’ Senate trial.

                    1. NToJ
                      December.18.2019 at 3:44 pm

                      I don’t care about their intent, just the words they used! Listen to yourself. Why do you care about their words?

                      I didn’t say impartiality was constitutionally required. I did say I think impartiality was probably the intent, but I’m not so confident that I’d make a constitutional case out of it. I’m not such a craven dickhead that I’d argue for an explicitly biased trial. If some Democratic Senator comes out tomorrow and said “I’m going to impeach that son of a bitch no matter what the evidence shows”, you’d (correctly) castigate that person.

                  2. Sarcastr0
                    December.18.2019 at 3:16 pm

                    Text alone will get you a very ambiguous document.

                    I’m a textualist but not an originalist – I look at the modern meaning of the language first, and if that doesn’t deal with the issue (as is often the case) then to actual operational concerns given the purpose of the language.

                    1. NToJ
                      December.18.2019 at 3:58 pm

                      The “modern meaning” approach is something but it isn’t textualism. You wouldn’t try and interpret the message communicated in hieroglyphics by reference to a Wingdings translator. Because it cannot (logically) be the case that the writers of hieroglyphics intended meanings that they were unaware of at the time of the writing. To the extent you get the interpretation gets it right, it would be merely accidental.

                      Modern language interpretation needs to confront why you would look to the constitutional language at all. Dead man’s hand isn’t an argument against originalism. It’s an argument against constitutionalism in the first place.

                    2. bernard11
                      December.18.2019 at 4:13 pm

                      Because it cannot (logically) be the case that the writers of hieroglyphics intended meanings that they were unaware of at the time of the writing.

                      I don’t know about hieroglyphics, but the writers of a Constitution can hardly be unaware that the document will have to be applied to circumstances they could not anticipate, or in the context of knowledge they lacked.

                      In these cases we don’t, or shouldn’t, care much what the Founders would have thought about the specific case.

                      I don’t think that has much to do with impeachment, however.

                    3. NToJ
                      December.18.2019 at 4:22 pm

                      @bernard11,

                      “…but the writers of a Constitution can hardly be unaware that the document will have to be applied to circumstances they could not anticipate, or in the context of knowledge they lacked.”

                      That’s an originalist argument! You’re talking about what they were or were not aware of. If you think the constitution’s ratifiers intended the words’ meanings to change over time, go for it. Maybe you don’t think “corruption of blood” was a term of art with a set meaning in 1789.

                      “I don’t think that has much to do with impeachment, however.”

                      What the founders were “unaware” or “aware” of has something to do with a discussion (scroll up) about what “[t]he framers knew”.

                    4. Sarcastr0
                      December.18.2019 at 4:50 pm

                      The authors are dead. They knew they were going to die. They knew that the meanings of words changed over generations. They didn’t try to write the Constitution with legally precise language, but did not stint on the sweeping proclamations.

                      I interpret our constitution in accordance to the style with which it was written, and assuming the Founders were smart enough to realize how posterity works.

                    5. NToJ
                      December.18.2019 at 5:01 pm

                      @Sarcastro,

                      “They didn’t try to write the Constitution with legally precise language…”

                      There are parts of the Constitution that are not legally precise and parts that are. Do you think they intended some number other than six year terms for Senators, when they used the phrase “six Years”? Or that the meaning of “borrow” would change to something other than “borrow” for Congressional powers to “borrow Money on the credit of the United States”?

                      You can be an originalist and believe the founders left something to be decided for future generations. There’s certainly plenty in there contemplating other people making decisions inconsistent with the ratifiers’ desires in 1789. But the condition is critical. You have to believe based on what the ratifiers intended. That’s why, even now, you’re resorting “to the style with which it was written” based on what you understood the Founders surely meant.

                    6. Sarcastr0
                      December.18.2019 at 5:13 pm

                      I think it’s a bit pedantic to call the use of numbers legally precise, though it is technically true.

                      I do think the Founders would be surprised if the meaning of ‘six’ changed. I don’t think they’d be surprised if the meaning of ‘person’ or ‘necessary and proper’ or ‘other rights’ changed.

                    7. Sarcastr0
                      December.18.2019 at 5:14 pm

                      It’s a bit postmodernist to argue that it’s still originalism if I don’t think the founders intended for their intent to be binding.

                    8. NToJ
                      December.18.2019 at 5:49 pm

                      @Sarcastro,

                      “I think it’s a bit pedantic to call the use of numbers legally precise, though it is technically true.”

                      If we’re arguing over legal precision, I think we’re doomed to pedantry. But there are other examples. “Corruption of Blood” had a very specific historical meaning in 1789. The word “chuse” (“The House of Representatives shall chuse…”) has gone into desuetude, but I won’t “interpret” it based on an Urban Dictionary definition that takes off. We know what they meant, and what they didn’t mean. Capitalized terms of art meant something when used, and later usage doesn’t change what was originally intended.

                      “I don’t think they’d be surprised if the meaning of ‘person’…”

                      Well, we know that at least for a period of time they treated certain groups of “Persons” differently than other instances of “person” and they certainly didn’t intend for the meaning to change. We know who the “such Persons” referenced in Article 1, Section 9 were, and it explicitly says what happens to those people must remain permissible until (at the risk of being pedantic) 1809.

                      “It’s a bit postmodernist to argue that it’s still originalism if I don’t think the founders intended for their intent to be binding.”

                      I don’t know what this means. I can tell you that there’s nothing surprising about a hypothetical legislature anticipating and drafting for potential changes or leeway in the future. There are several features of that in our Constitution (like Article V). But when the legislature does use precise language, I’ve not heard anyone–even Brennan–argue that we can disregard precise language.

                    9. bernard11
                      December.18.2019 at 5:50 pm

                      That’s an originalist argument!

                      Given the infinite varieties of originalism I’m not surprised it can be called that.

        2. Dilan Esper
          December.18.2019 at 3:06 pm

          Hamilton said a lot of stuff, and of course that was an argument aimed at convincing people to ratify.

          Bob says many things around here I vehemently disagree with, but he is absolutely right here.

          The writings of the Framers were sales pitches. It’s really super-important to understand this. Jefferson obviously didn’t believe that all men were created equal, given that he owned (and brutally mistreated) slaves. The framers didn’t actually believe that the Constitution would prevent factions from forming, even though they said it repeatedly. And the framers didn’t think they were actually making “the people” sovereign. Nor did they actually believe the public had an absolute right to overthrow governments with force- they said that in the Declaration of Independence, but included a treason clause in the Constitution that prohibited it and made it into a serious crime against the state.

          We must always remember that the framers’ statements were advertising the Constitution, and contain the same amount of truth value as actual advertisements.

      3. Dilan Esper
        December.18.2019 at 3:02 pm

        “. Rather, I think they’d all say the Senate should try it, but be impartial.”

        They would only say that if, despite being politicians themselves,they had no idea how politicians actually act.

        1. Ben of Houston
          December.18.2019 at 3:33 pm

          However, this isn’t a normal situation, where a jury is brought in to hear the evidence about a crime they know nothing, a defendant who is a complete stranger, and a victim and a bunch of lawyers who are complete strangers, and they hear a bunch of evidence for the first time with no experience in the matter.

          Here, there is a man that many of them know intimately, and given Trump’s personality, every Senator either loves or loathes him. The Senators are also thoroughly informed of all the facts of this case and have been for months, and many of them bring in significant relevant experience and expertise. They also face extremely public support and/or backlash from their state depending on their vote. Capitol Hill has had this “jury” deliberate for months prior to the opening statement.

          This could not be more unlike a criminal jury if they tried.

      4. MatthewSlyfield
        December.18.2019 at 6:51 pm

        “to preserve, unawed and uninfluenced, the necessary impartiality between an INDIVIDUAL accused, and the REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PEOPLE, HIS ACCUSERS“.”

        Hmm, when did Hamilton say that? The constitution as originally written does not require that Senators be elected, and early nearly all were appointed by the state legislatures, not elected.

        So “cited” benefit (3) would simply be false at any time that Hamilton mattered.

  8. anorlunda
    December.18.2019 at 12:53 pm

    I think this is sad. Like it or not, RBG is an iconic heroine to many Americans. It sounds like she’s loosing it. It’s time for her to retire before it gets really embarrassing.

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.18.2019 at 3:19 pm

      The right’s been saying this for the last 30 years, so forgive me if I am skeptical of yet another judgment that Ginsberg is losing it.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.18.2019 at 12:54 pm

    “I would never criticize something a non-lawyer says, because they are not trained in law.”

    That sentence needs an editor.

  10. MatthewSlyfield
    December.18.2019 at 12:54 pm

    Did the interviewer check for a ventriloquist?

    #DeadParrotSkit #WeekendAtBernies

  11. Number 2
    December.18.2019 at 12:56 pm

    I wonder why they did not ask the old bag about an investigating prosecutor who runs for office promising to “indict the motherfucker“ before she has any evidence that the “motherfucker“ did something indictable.

    Because the prosecutor is also supposed to be “impartial” before accusing someone of a crime and placing them on trial. Even if that someone is a “motherfucker.”

    1. NToJ
      December.18.2019 at 1:08 pm

      We do not expect prosecutors to be impartial. That’s why they don’t get to issue their own warrants, but have to ask somebody else for them. See, e.g., Coolidge v. New Hampshire (1971) (“Without disrespect to the state law enforcement agent here involved, the whole point of the basic rule so well expressed by Mr. Justice Jackson is that prosecutors and policemen simply cannot be asked to maintain the requisite neutrality with regard to their own investigations–the ‘competitive enterprise’ that must rightly engage their single-minded attention.”

      1. Patrick Henry
        December.18.2019 at 1:16 pm

        Actually, prosecutors are supposed to be impartial. Their duty is to see that justice is done.

        1. NToJ
          December.18.2019 at 1:19 pm

          Fall down a well, actually.

  12. Kazinski
    December.18.2019 at 12:57 pm

    “How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns?”

    I don’t see how she can avoid recusing herself from the Trump tax return case that’s coming up before the court. It’s about Trump personally, it’s about his tax returns, and she is clearly on record expressing her opinion about the controversy.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      December.18.2019 at 1:16 pm

      “I don’t see how she can avoid recusing herself”

      Oh, I can.

    2. Stephen Lathrop
      December.18.2019 at 6:50 pm

      I read it as two controversies. One a question about public norms and elections, on which she commented. The other about legal requiremens, on which she did not comment.

  13. mad_kalak
    December.18.2019 at 12:57 pm

    I thought that there’s no such thing as Obama judges….oh…..

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.18.2019 at 3:23 pm

      Blackman hating on Ginsberg doesn’t maker her an Obama judge, chief.

  14. Dilan Esper
    December.18.2019 at 12:59 pm

    The first comment is terrible.

    The second comment, not so much. I know that it is fashionable among law professors- who generally hate the idea that there could be some area of law where lawyers and courts don’t get the final say- to say that there are exceptions to Nixon v. United States. But there really aren’t. There’s a reason Justice White’s concurrence is a concurrence- the Court specifically refused to say “well, there could be some case where it is so extreme that we get involved”.

    Nixon really does foreclose judicial review, so I really don’t think Ginsburg is required to pretend that the Supreme Court will hear the impeachment case. They won’t.

  15. Garnet
    December.18.2019 at 1:01 pm

    Citizen non-lawyers already know suggesting the Senate is supposed to be impartial is odd. That’s because it was settled, with Chief Justice Rehnquist present, in the Clinton Senate trial in 1998, as detailed in Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy. Someone tried to address the senators as “jurors,” and Joe Lieberman stood and spoke, noting that unlike jurors, the Senators all knew each other, all knew the defendant and, most critically here, were honor-bound to at least listen to what the public back in their states had to say about the matter, as regular panels ought never to do. Rehnquist agreed.

    1. NToJ
      December.18.2019 at 1:11 pm

      There’s no inconsistency here. It can both be the case that the Senate should answer to the people, and that the people expect Senators sitting in impeachment to act impartially. I certainly would expect my Senators to hear evidence before making up their minds. Are there any Trump defenders here willing to say that all evidence is irrelevant?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        December.18.2019 at 1:18 pm

        All evidence is irrelevant.

        1. NToJ
          December.18.2019 at 1:20 pm

          There’s nothing President Trump could do to convince Bob from Ohio that he needs to be impeached? What if he adopted Bernie Sanders’ platform? Is your political tribalism so rudderless that it really is just about the color of a uniform?

          1. Bob from Ohio
            December.18.2019 at 1:34 pm

            “Is your political tribalism so rudderless that it really is just about the color of a uniform?”

            You can’t give the Resistance!!! a victory by satisfying their fondest desire.

            1. NToJ
              December.18.2019 at 1:54 pm

              So now evidence is relevant, again.

              1. Bob from Ohio
                December.18.2019 at 2:08 pm

                No. Still doesn’t.

                Trump, for better or worse, is the clan chief. So he gets defended against his enemies.

                1. Dilan Esper
                  December.18.2019 at 3:11 pm

                  And there’s nothing wrong with this.

                  To be clear, there would also be nothing wrong if you said “you know what, Trump went too far in the Ukraine call, he should be impeached”.

                  Impeachment is a political process. That means you can make any political judgment you want. Indeed, “impartiality” isn’t even a real concept here. Nobody’s impartial with respect to political arguments. We all judge them according to our politics. “Impartiality” only works when you bring a jury in that has little or no engagement with the facts of the case, and you ask them to judge those facts (NOT law or political implications) on a tabula rasa. That’s not the case here.

                  1. Sarcastr0
                    December.18.2019 at 3:27 pm

                    Bob’s a nihilist – power for power’s sake is all he needs. He legit thinks power justifies all methods and principles are for suckers.

                    It’s pretty awful, but at least he’s civil about it.

                    1. Bob from Ohio
                      December.18.2019 at 4:13 pm

                      “nihilist”

                      You did not spell “realist” correctly.

                    2. Sarcastr0
                      December.18.2019 at 4:34 pm

                      You’ve said before that in political reality nothing matters. Happy if you’ve changed your mind.

                  2. NToJ
                    December.18.2019 at 4:02 pm

                    “…there would also be nothing wrong…”

                    The concept of “wrong” means nothing in the world that you and Bob envision. Not everything is about constitutional limits. There are moral limits, too. The right to make “any political judgment you want” is not a justification for “any political judgment”. You know that, because you tether it with “[w]e all judge them” (them being political judgments). What you’ve got wrong, with Bob, is that we should all be pointless nihilists who judge exclusively on the basis of “politics”. Some of us think there are ethical restraints that have nothing to do with partisan affiliation.

                  3. Bob from Ohio
                    December.18.2019 at 4:12 pm

                    ““Impartiality” only works when you bring a jury in that has little or no engagement with the facts of the case, and you ask them to judge those facts (NOT law or political implications) on a tabula rasa.”

                    Even then, they bring biases with them. Ask a lawyer who has ever defended an accused child molester. Its possible for jurors to set those biases aside if the evidence is strong enough but its not easy.

                    Its impossible for Senators to set political consideratoins aside.

                    1. Sarcastr0
                      December.18.2019 at 4:36 pm

                      Just because no one is perfectly impartial doesn’t mean there is no value in trying.

            2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
              December.18.2019 at 5:06 pm

              “You can’t give the Resistance!!! a victory by satisfying their fondest desire.”

              You have given, and will continue to give, the liberal-libertarian mainstream a victory by choosing the wrong side in the culture war.

              Open wider, Bob. Your betters aren’t done with you yet. Nothing will save you other than replacement.

          2. Bored Lawyer
            December.18.2019 at 4:33 pm

            There’s nothing President Trump could do to convince Bob from Ohio that he needs to be impeached? What if he adopted Bernie Sanders’ platform?

            Adopting Bernie Sanders’ platform is a High Crime and Misemeanor. Who knew?

      2. Dilan Esper
        December.18.2019 at 3:08 pm

        There’s no inconsistency here. It can both be the case that the Senate should answer to the people, and that the people expect Senators sitting in impeachment to act impartially.

        I don’t think there is a shred of evidence that the people actually expect this.

        Indeed, I don’t even think the Democrats making this argument now expected this. They didn’t expect it in 1999, after all. I think it is just a talking point.

        And one of the big problems in impeachment proceedings is that rather than each side just admitting their arguments are political and situational, they dishonestly pretend that the Constitution requires their talking points. It’s disgusting.

        1. NToJ
          December.18.2019 at 4:09 pm

          “Indeed, I don’t even think the Democrats making this argument now expected this. They didn’t expect it in 1999, after all. I think it is just a talking point.”

          That’s strange, because the Senate, in its wisdom, adopted rules requiring Senators to swear an oath to be impartial in impeachment trials, and then all the Democratic Senators took that oath during the impeachment trial of President Clinton. And if and when President Trump is impeached, all Senators will take the same oath.

          “…each side just admitting their arguments are political and situational…”

          There’s an alternative here, which is that a Senator admits their arguments are political and situational, defends those arguments, but nonetheless says they will still at least wait to hear evidence before pre-determining the outcome. You can be impartial in the sense that you will receive evidence without prejudgment, and yet still base your decision on what you are calling “political and situational” bases.

          Example: Democratic Senator believes that trial should lead to impeachment if it is true that the President intended to condition aid to Ukraine on an investigation of Hunter Biden for personal rather than civic/public benefit. Whether this is an impeachable offense is fundamentally a political question. But whether the facts support the offense is not a political question. The Democratic Senator may believe the evidence will show that impeachment is justified on this basis, but I would still expect them to, for example, hear evidence from the President, if presented. And if President Trump has persuasive evidence demonstrating that he either didn’t intend to condition the aid, or only conditioned the aid for civic/public reasons (anti-corruption, for example), then I’d expect the Democratic Senator to receive the evidence and weigh it.

          1. Stephen Lathrop
            December.18.2019 at 6:58 pm

            NToJ, whether or not the Senators received and weighed the evidence, the public interest is still vitally dependent on a requirement that at some point in the proceedings, in some orderly way, the Senators and the evidence are together in the same room at the same time. Only if that happens is there any chance of politically useful public accountability for the Senators.

  16. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    December.18.2019 at 1:25 pm

    Isn’t this the same retarded cunt that ruled that a private company can steal property via the kelo decision? If so what makes anyone think that she knows anything about constitutional law?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.18.2019 at 5:35 pm

      How is your “Volokh Conspiracy Civility Project” proceeding, Prof. Volokh?

      Precisely as expected, apparently. The Volokh Conspiracy Board of Censors appears to have taken an exceptionally long holiday.

  17. gormadoc
    December.18.2019 at 1:33 pm

    “I would never criticize something a non-lawyer says, because they are not trained in law.”

    Really? As an academic it is your job to criticize things people say about your specialties when they are wrong, whether or not they are trained in the field or not. It’s a natural tendency for every academic to be critical. The world would be a lot worse if everybody took this position, academic or not. Not criticizing any quacks or hucksters, just because they didn’t have the requisite domain training, would have exacerbated the current vaccination issues. Politicians need to be criticized when they say wrong things: they need to be told “no, this budget will never work” or “no, it is illegal to take campaign funds to transport your rabbit on vacations.” Managers need to be told that their hare-brained schemes won’t improve the service. That’s why experts exist: so that we can tell people who aren’t trained in what we do what will and won’t work.

    1. gormadoc
      December.18.2019 at 1:46 pm

      “Moreover, Ginsburg’s comments are even worse, in light of the President’s unique station in our Republic. The President is charged with taking an oath to that Constitution. To say the President doesn’t even understand the document he is charged with faithfully executing the Constitution, is to say the President cannot comply with that oath.”

      There are a lot of people who swear oaths to defend and/or support the Constitution every single local, state, and federal election. If you think that means they understand it, then maybe you should read any of the Friday “Short Circuit” round-ups. There hasn’t been a President particularly interested in actually following the Constitution for generations now. Instead, they just find trawl through existing laws to dredge up questionable reasoning. Your first article here was a criticism of Obamacare on Constitutional principles. Either Obama doesn’t understand the Constitution or the oath means nothing: your choice.

  18. Eddy
    December.18.2019 at 2:00 pm

    If President Trump had the proper legal training, he would have known that the Supreme Court’s role is to interpret the laws, not intervene in policy disputes based on their notions of what the laws ought to be.

    The President really ought to be instructed in the law by the graduates of one of our great liberal/libertarian schools.

  19. Eddy
    December.18.2019 at 2:16 pm

    Again – if the Framers saw Congress consistently acting solely in the public interest, saw judges being uniformly impartial, and saw Senators, when acting in a judicial capacity, showing such impartiality as well, they would have been pleased. They would have rubbed their eyes, wondered if they were seeing things, and glanced at the heavens in search of supernatural signs of the arrival of the Apocalypse, but they would have been pleased to see such things.

    Meanwhile, though, they designed the Constitution on the supposition that in many instances, government officials would lose sight of their duties and need to be checked by various ingenious arrangements.

    The 2/3 rule for convicting someone in impeachment cases is one of those arrangements – even if the Senate is split into factions and this factionalism interferes with pure impartiality, at least the 2/3 requirement would require some kind of unity reaching beyond a specific faction in order to convict someone.

    And while the impeachment system has allowed for unjust *acquittals,* the convictions have generally been of people who seem to have been quite guilty.

  20. Dilan Esper
    December.18.2019 at 3:18 pm

    One other comment about the super-stupid “impartiality” argument.

    Let’s say the Senate is impartial. They agree they won’t prejudge the case. They will pretend they know nothing about it. We conduct a full trial with all sorts of evidence. The House managers put on all the evidence that they contend proves the quid pro quo. The President’s lawyers put on all the evidence of their various defenses- they call the whistleblower, subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden, enter into the record proof that the Ukranians got the aid and were not hurt by the delay, etc.

    At the end of the process, does anyone doubt that the “impartial” Senate will vote to acquit just as they would now? So what’s the point of all this “impartiality” bullcrap? They aren’t impartial. They aren’t going to be impartial. The most they can do is pretend to be impartial while we waste some of the country’s time.

    1. NToJ
      December.18.2019 at 4:17 pm

      “At the end of the process, does anyone doubt that the “impartial” Senate will vote to acquit just as they would now? So what’s the point of all this “impartiality” bullcrap? They aren’t impartial.”

      What kind of response is this? I do expect the Senators to act as impartial triers. Whether they do or not is irrelevant to whether they should act as impartial triers. It sounds like what you’re worried about is that if we hold Senators to a higher standard than you expect from them, it will legitimize the lower standard they demonstrate after the fact. The opposite is true. If you don’t hold politically accountable people to a higher standard, you make it more likely that they behave below the standard you set.

      Frankly your adopted position sounds like Schumer’s escape plan. Once the Democrats realized that the public may not make a non-impeachment vote politically damaging to Republican Senators, he’s looking for a way to avoid the trial based on pre-judgment statement from Republicans. The right thing to do, if Democrats believe in their case (and I believe in their case), is to submit it, demand impartiality, vote based on that impartiality, and if the Republicans don’t, you tell voters to consider it in the next election.

    2. Eddy
      December.18.2019 at 4:48 pm

      “Let’s say the Senate is impartial. They agree they won’t prejudge the case. They will pretend they know nothing about it.”

      I don’t think impartiality and ignorance are identical. To take one example, the Senators can take what they know as citizens and legislators about national security and decide if U. S. national security depends on the aid to Ukraine going through.

      “The most they can do is pretend to be impartial while we waste some of the country’s time.”

      Any time-wasting can be blamed on the House. whose impeachment votes trigger a trial. If the House claims to have proof of impeachable misconduct, the Senate has to listen unless there’s some jurisdictional flaw in the proceedings (like with Blount, when they impeached an ex-Senator and the Senate decided they couldn’t hear such cases).

      1. Eddy
        December.18.2019 at 4:58 pm

        Cynicism – aka realism – is a great thing if it means lowering our expectations of what will happen and not being shocked at “omg a Congressman violating their oath/affirmation of office! This never happened before!”

        Indeed, blundering around like a starry-eyed idealist sets one up for major disappointment and associated stress.

        But realism means knowing what standards everyone is violating when “everybody does it.”

  21. Jerry B.
    December.18.2019 at 3:24 pm

    But, of course the House has been completely impartial in looking for a bare excuse for impeachment since the day after the 2016 election. Yessirre.

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.18.2019 at 3:32 pm

      1. No one has argued that.

      2. Partiality doesn’t mean anything about the validity of the actual articles of impeachment.

      The President is accused of using extortion to coerce a foreign power to intervene in a US presidential election on his behalf.
      There is no one in US politics who would ever find that behavior remotely acceptable in a President of the opposite party.

      At least Dems are consistent. The GOP are tying themselves in knots trying to defend the indefensible.

      1. Harvey Mosley
        December.18.2019 at 6:15 pm

        “At least the Des are consistent.” yes. When they do it, it’s good. When the Republicans do it, it’s bad. When Trump does it, Orange Man Bad!

        And that applies to whatever “it” is.

        1. Sarcastr0
          December.18.2019 at 6:47 pm

          Maybe respond to my comment next time, not like a sentence out of context.

  22. Naaman Brown
    December.18.2019 at 3:29 pm

    There is no such thing as a purely impartial or unbiased trier of fact.

    The question should be asked, can the judge or juror set aside judgement until after they have heard all the testimony and seen all the evidence presented.

    To pretend that anyone going into trial is impartial, with no bias or prejudice, is hopelessly naive. I would call anyone claiming to be impartial a liar.

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.18.2019 at 3:37 pm

      We want people to pretend because it cabins exactly how partial they can actually be.

  23. Alpheus W Drinkwater
    December.18.2019 at 5:04 pm

    All of Prof. Blackman’s outrage is against his interpretation of what Justice Ginsburg said, not what she actually said. What a sad strawman of a post this is.

  24. ReaderY
    December.18.2019 at 5:09 pm

    I agree Justice Ginsberg could have said less.

    But I find the idea that members of a body charged with trying a case should endeavor to do so impartially to be such a basic common-sense truism, such a non-controversial part of what ought to be the basic fabric of common assumptions by which we have a society, that attempting to characterize the idea as partisan or somehow inappropriate for a Supreme Court Justice to say only reflects how badly off course the country has gotten.

  25. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.18.2019 at 5:38 pm

    How close to Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were you seated when they thanked, expressed solidarity with, and raised funds for the Federalist Society, Professor?

  26. F.D. Wolf
    December.18.2019 at 5:39 pm

    Justice Ginsburg has reached the age where many elderly people simply lose the regulator between thought and word.

    Yes, all Republican Senators should recuse themselves because they have made up their minds, but all Democrat Senators are undecided and will carefully and thoughtfully weigh the evidence before making up their minds. Please. No sane person believes that. There are no more than three or four Senators, and likely fewer, whose votes in this matter are uncertain.

  27. dwb68
    December.18.2019 at 6:51 pm

    Just curious, Notorious RBG: where in the constitution does it say what Senators’ qualifications are for impeachment?

    Hint: it doesn’t, it simply states “Oath or Affirmation.” Nor does it say what the Oath or Affirmation need to be. The actual Oath is prescribed by Senate rules, and can be changed. In other words: Impeachment is 100% a political.

    Ginsburg should spare us all the “benefit” of her formalist training in results-oriented opinionating.

Please to post comments