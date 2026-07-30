Mamdani Hides the Truth About Democratic Socialism
Robby Soave and Amber Duke examine whether democratic socialists want to reform the American government or radically remake it. There is no real consensus.HD Download
In this segment of Free Media, Senior Editor Robby Soave and Daily Caller Editor in Chief Amber Duke discuss the debate among democratic socialists over the Constitution, the Senate, and the future of American governance. Do they really want to abolish the Senate? How far are they willing to go in remaking the system?
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