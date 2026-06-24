American Dream

Mainstream Media Whines About Europeans Loving America

Robby Soave and Amber Duke discuss a misleading Atlantic article about World Cup visitors.

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On this segment of Free MediaSenior Editor Robby Soave and Daily Caller Editor in Chief Amber Duke discuss why mainstream liberal media outlets can't seem to celebrate World Cup visitors enjoying America's charms—from Buc-ee's and Big Gulps to air conditioning.