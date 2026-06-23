Rep. Ro Khanna Melts Down After Elon Musk Threatens To Sue
Robby Soave and Amber Duke discuss the recent online feud between Rep. Ro Khanna and Elon Musk.HD Download
On this segment of Free Media, Senior Editor Robby Soave and Daily Caller Editor in Chief Amber Duke break down the online clash between Elon Musk and Rep. Ro Khanna (D–Calif.) after the congressman called for higher taxes on Musk's wealth. The exchange escalated into a heated debate over whether cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to USAID programs have cost lives—and how many.