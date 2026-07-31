Brickbat: Apples and Oranges

In the United Kingdom, the ruling Labour Party has proposed expanding "equal value" pay laws so workers can bring equal pay claims based on race and disability, not just sex. Under these laws, employees can argue they deserve the same pay as workers in completely different jobs if the jobs are judged to be of equal value. This approach has already generated huge lawsuits, including cases against the Birmingham City Council, where female teaching assistants won compensation after being paid less than mostly male garbage collectors, and against major retailers such as Asda, where store employees claimed they should receive the same pay as warehouse workers. Supporters say the change would give stronger legal protection against race and disability pay discrimination. Critics argue it could lead to more expensive lawsuits and higher costs for employers and taxpayers.