Brickbat: Waiting on Hold

Brian Hurton died alone in East Kilbride, Scotland, after calling 999 twice, complaining of severe breathing problems. Dispatchers told him both times that no ambulance would be sent right away because they were busy. Instead, they said a clinician would call him back. A clinician tried to reach him an hour later, but he didn't answer, and an ambulance wasn't sent until almost three and a half hours after his first call. Paramedics found him dead on his bathroom floor. He died of an aortic dissection. A review found that his first call should have gotten higher priority and faster help because of his symptoms. A spokesperson offered condolences to the family and said they are trying to learn from the incident.