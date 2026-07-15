Brickbat: Reading, Writing, and Gender Studies

A Brazilian court sentenced Audato and Ieda Denardi to 50 days in prison after convicting them of "intellectual neglect" for homeschooling their two daughters instead of using a state-approved education program. According to the ruling, the parents' curriculum did not include lessons on "gender and sex education" or "tolerance and diversity." The judge also cited the girls' preference for classical and religious music over popular genres such as trap and sertanejo as evidence that they had not been properly exposed to Brazilian culture. The case is unusual because state prosecutors had asked the court to acquit the parents after an independent educational psychologist found the girls were doing well academically and socially.