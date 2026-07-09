Brickbat: Unfriendly Skies

In December, the Denver City Council voted against letting charter airline Key Lime Air lease space at the airport because it transports immigration detainees for the federal government. That decision risked losing $90 million in federal funding since airlines are supposed to be treated equally. In a January 2026 meeting, City Attorney Miko Brown reportedly told airport officials to investigate the airline's safety record—not for real safety reasons, but to create a legal justification for the council's vote after the fact. Brown and the mayor's office called these claims false and said there was no push for a fake investigation. But in a memo written at the time that was obtained by CBS Colorado, airport lawyer Everett Martinez described what Brown said in the meeting, including her comment that "a bad argument is better than no argument." City officials said they were unaware of the memo and that no one who attended the meeting would comment, citing confidential communications.