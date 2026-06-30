Brickbat: TMI

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to fire French teacher Jennifer Honka for incompetence and neglect of duty. The move came after numerous student complained that as part of graded assignments, she used classroom skits in which female students felt pressured to kiss classmates of the same sex. Some students said they were embarrassed or uncomfortable. One received a zero after refusing to participate, and another's attendance dropped after the incident. The investigation also found that Honka repeatedly shared deeply personal information with students, including her experiences with childhood abuse, infertility, being a lesbian, and suicidal ideation. One student who had struggled with suicidal thoughts left the classroom after hearing those discussions. An independent administrative law judge concluded that both the skits and Honka's repeated sharing of sensitive personal experiences had little educational value, harmed students' well-being, and justified her dismissal.