Brickbat: Friendly Fire

Newly released dashboard camera video shows police officers in Pasadena, California, engaging in what officials called "horseplay" with loaded firearms, during which one officer accidentally shot another. The incident took place in September 2025 in the department's parking garage as officers prepared for their shift. In the video, one officer quickly draws his gun and points it at a fellow officer seated in a patrol car. According to police, the officer in the car then drew his own weapon, which discharged, shooting through the windshield and hitting the other officer in the shoulder. Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said the officers' "regretful conduct is not consistent with the expectations and service commitments of this department," and the officer who fired the shot was fired. The wounded officer has recovered, and the incident remains under criminal and internal investigation.