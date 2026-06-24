Brickbat: No Good Deed

Paul Powlesland led volunteers in cleaning up a polluted stream in East London, England. They worked for 10 days, removed over 200 bags of trash, and cleared out thick mud and invasive plants, restoring 250 meters (820 feet) of the waterway. Fish, dragonflies, herons, and other wildlife have now returned to the once-dead waterway for the first time in decades. But the Environment Agency is now investigating them for doing the cleanup without official permits. They could face up to two years in jail for moving silt and waste.