Brickbat: Hands Free

A woman in Florida, says a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy wrongly ticketed her for using a cell phone while driving, claiming he saw her holding the phone in her right hand—even though she does not have a right hand. The deputy issued her a $116 citation for using a wireless device while driving, and she recorded the traffic stop and posted it on TikTok. She plans to challenge the ticket in court and has requested the officer's body-camera footage. Attorneys who spoke to a local TV station said the citation likely would not hold up anyway, because Florida law generally bans texting or typing on a phone while driving but does not make it illegal simply to hold a phone outside of school zones or construction zones.