Brickbat: Train to Nowhere

A new bill in California would let the inspector general for the state's troubled high-speed rail project keep records secret from the public if officials think they could reveal weaknesses, like security risks or pending lawsuits. This has drawn criticism from people who say the project is already too far over budget and behind schedule. The rail system was originally approved to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles, cost $45 billion, and be completed by 2020. The project is still far from complete, with a new timeline stretching into the 2030s and the estimated cost ranging from $88 billion to $128 billion. Opponents of the bill argue taxpayers deserve transparency about how billions of dollars are being spent, and shielding information could hide more problems on a project that has faced rising costs and long delays.