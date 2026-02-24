Brickbat: Just Don't Look

Georgia state Rep. Joseph Gullett (R–Dallas) has sponsored a bill that would limit police body camera and dashcam videos from open records laws when they capture someone's death. Gullet says the bill is meant to protect the dignity of people's final moments and stop others from using the videos to get web traffic or views on social media. But critics worry it could reduce public transparency, keeping important evidence from the public and making it harder to hold police accountable when there are questions about their actions.