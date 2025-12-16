Brickbat: Zealous Enforcement

In London, England, a man returned from vacation to find four parking tickets on his car after Croydon Council painted a disabled parking bay around his legally parked vehicle while he was away. The bay was created with no prior notice to residents, and contractors painted around the car to avoid delays. Even though the contractor left a note asking that no fines be issued, a parking attendant ticketed the vehicle on multiple days. The man, who did not want to be identified, shared CCTV footage of the workers on social media after facing online criticism. The council apologized and said it would cancel the tickets.