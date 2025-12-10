France's far-right political party, known as National Rally, is preparing to introduce legislation to bring back legal brothels, according to French newspaper Le Monde. Under a bill being prepared by French National Assembly member Jean-Philippe Tanguy, these brothels would operate as sex-worker-run cooperatives.

Marine Le Pen, the former National Rally president and current National Assembly member who has run for president three times, also supports the brothel initiative, Tanguy said.

Tanguy told Le Monde that he got interested in the issue after working with a group that helps sex workers and meeting women who were leading very tough lives and women who were very proud of their work. He said he's come to believe that the current legal framework, in which paying for sex is illegal, does not actually make life better or safer for sex workers, since it drives the industry underground—where violence still takes place, but people ignore it. He called the system "the height of bourgeois hypocrisy."

It was only in 2016 that France made paying for sex acts a crime. But the country officially ended its legal brothel system back in 1946. (Prostitution still remained technically legal, but many activities related to it were criminalized.)

Interestingly, the woman who advocated for the brothel closures—Marthe Richard, a former spy and sex worker whom the law was named after—later seemed to regret it, saying that prostitution couldn't be eradicated and brothels were a "lesser evil," according to the French radio and TV network BFM.

A move to decriminalize clients and allow sex workers to work together would be a step in the right direction for sex worker rights and safety. But any plan that allows this exclusively in brothels would still perpetuate many of the harms of criminalization.

"Brothels yes very well, but it must be an OPTION, not an obligation," suggested French commentator Edouard Hesse on X, urging Tanguy to listen to sex workers. "We need to decriminalize this activity, protect rights, fight against coercion."

Forging an alliance between the far-right party and sex worker rights advocates could prove difficult, no matter the particulars. Parisian sex worker Mylène Juste, a spokesperson for the group STRASS, told Le Monde there was no way they were going to ally with the National Rally, a nationalist and populist party that wants to drastically reduce French immigration.

But National Rally politicians aren't the only ones who want to revise France's prostitution laws. Philippe Juvin, a Republican member of the National Assembly who last year introduced a bill aimed at securing sex worker rights, said this is also an issue he intends to revisit.

Juvin complained to Le Monde about the current situation, in which both social stigma and the law prohibit sex workers from working safely and normally. He cited Belgium—where sex work was decriminalized in 2022 and further moved to secure sex worker rights and autonomy last year—as a good model to follow.

More Sex & Tech News

Families want to revisit Tim Ballard/Net Nanny convictions: Disgraced sex-trafficking "rescue" guru Tim Ballard, founder of the vigilante group Operation Underground Railroad, helped Washington state conduct "Operation Net Nanny" stings that "landed hundreds in prison and put hundreds more on lifetime sex offender registries," notes The Appeal. When Ballard was accused of sexual misconduct and trafficking himself, "the families of the men Operation Net Nanny sent to prison began asking why no one was willing to take a second look at their loved ones' convictions."

President Donald Trump wants to put a stop to state laws regulating artificial intelligence. "A draft executive order that circulated last month directed the U.S. attorney general to sue states to overturn A.I. laws," reports The New York Times. "Federal regulators were also directed to withhold broadband grants and other funding to states with A.I. laws." On Monday, the president posted to Truth Social:

But it's hard to see how an executive order banning states from passing AI laws would be constitutional. It could also stop states from passing laws limiting how police departments and other government agents can use AI.

Is Instagram a "public nuisance"? The high court of Massachusetts will decide whether a lawsuit accusing Instagram of unfair and deceptive trade practices and public nuisances can proceed or whether it's barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Teen social media ban starts: Australia's social media ban for people under age 16 has now taken effect.

Today's terrible/cutesy name for a prostitution bust: Operation Cold Turkey.

This can't be good: The Federal Trade Commission is hosting a panel on age verification.

