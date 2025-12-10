Brickbat: Vacation Photos

West Yorkshire police arrested Jon Richelieu-Booth at his home after someone complained about a LinkedIn photo he posted of himself legally holding a gun while on vacation in Florida. He spent the night in a cell. Police initially cited allegations of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, as well as stalking. Those charges were quickly dropped, but then he was accused of a public order offense related to a different social media post, though police never specified which one. After months of legal trouble, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped that charge too.