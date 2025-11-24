Brickbat: We Are Here To Help

In Glasgow, Scotland, the owner of the News Plus convenience store says shoplifters have hit his shop "every day," costing him $26,345 in stolen goods. Mohammad Sheikh has called the police more than 100 times in a year, often providing CCTV footage. Despite his constant reports and pleas for help, he claims no one has ever been arrested or charged, leaving him unsure whether he can keep the store open. Police say they are aware of the issues at his shop and have a special task force targeting retail crime in the city, but Sheikh says he feels like nothing is being done to stop the daily thefts plaguing small businesses like his.