Brickbat: In No Hurry

In Franklin Township, New Jersey, Police Sgt. Kevin Bollaro has been charged with misconduct and tampering with records for his role in the investigation of a double murder-suicide on August 1. Prosecutors say Bollaro ignored multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and screaming, and he instead went to an ATM instead of responding right away. When he did respond, he drove without lights or siren to the scene. He wrote in his report that he was canvassing the area, when he was actually at a pizzeria. The victims, Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb, were found dead in her home. Ricardo Santos, a state police lieutenant and Semanchik's ex-boyfriend, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. If convicted, Bollaro faces up to 10 years in prison.