Brickbat: Wrong Way

A substitute school van driver for Pennsylvania's West Shore School District got lost multiple times while taking kids home—including a 7-year-old boy whose mom thought he was missing and called 911 in a panic when she was unable to reach anyone at the school. The trouble started when the driver put the right address, but the wrong city, into his GPS, and things got worse when heavy traffic on I-83 forced a detour onto back roads and further confused him. The driver called his supervisor at 4:20 and 4:45 p.m. to say he was lost, and staff from the transportation company Rohrer and the district tried to guide him over speakerphone, but after 5 p.m., they told him to pull over at a local business, where families were then told to go pick up their kids.